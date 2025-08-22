YZY Tate, fatal short: almost $699K up in smoke on the wallet linked to Andrew Tate

Approximately $699,000 in losses recorded on Hyperliquid by a wallet linked to Andrew Tate after a short on YZY, the memecoin launched on the Solana ecosystem.



The episode, reconstructed with on‑chain data, highlights the extreme volatility of the token, the impact of large wallets, and the typical challenges of the launch phase. In this context, rapid movements played a decisive role. Data and references in this article are updated as of August 22, 2025.

According to the data collected from on‑chain analytics between August 18 and 21, 2025, the wallet linked to the account under review carried out the same 80 publicly reported transactions; our cross-checks confirm the win rate calculated at 36.25%.



Industry analysts also observe how the concentration of supply in the top wallets is a recurring dynamic in launches on Solana, a phenomenon also described in technical guides on memecoin and in on‑chain analyses (Phantom).

In summary (3 key facts)

Estimated losses around $699K on Hyperliquid, with a win rate of about 36.25% on 80 total trades.

on Hyperliquid, with a win rate of about on total trades. Short YZY 3x opened around $0.85 near the launch on Solana; the price experienced an initial acceleration followed by a sharp decline.

opened around near the launch on Solana; the price experienced an initial acceleration followed by a sharp decline. The first 13 wallets would have made profits of about $24.5 million during the initial peak, before the crash.

The timeline: from launch to bear

Launch on Solana: YZY attracts speculative capital and media visibility. Initial surge: in the first hour, the price marks an increase up to +1.400%, driven by high volumes and media hype. Rapid distribution: the main initial wallets sell during the rally; the first 13 estimated wallets have cashed in profits of about $24.5M. Short opening: an account on Hyperliquid linked to Tate opens a 3x short on YZY around $0.85. Violent reversal: the price experiences a decline of over 74% from the peak, in a context of high volatility. Negative balance: the account data indicates cumulative losses close to $699K.

The account numbers on Hyperliquid

80 total operations recorded.

total operations recorded. 29 profitable trades, corresponding to a win rate of about 36.25% .

profitable trades, corresponding to a . Cumulative losses for the account around $699K .

for the account around . Short on YZY opened with 3x leverage at an entry price of approximately $0.85.

The data comes from on‑chain analyses published and posts by https://x.com/lookonchain, which have linked the wallet to the figure of Andrew Tate. It should be noted that the use of leverage has significantly amplified the economic impact of the operation.



To consult the platform where the perpetual positions were opened, you can visit the official page of Hyperliquid (docs/markets section) or third-party market reports that track perpetual and funding.

On‑chain and large wallets: what the flows show

After an initial rally, the selling pressure increased rapidly. The early holders cashed out during the peak, contributing to the sharp decline.



This pattern is common in memecoins launched with strong media hype: the concentration of supply, informational asymmetry, and very short liquidity cycles can lead to extreme fluctuations. An interesting aspect is the speed with which the flows reversed.

YZY on Solana and the celebrity effect

The association of the YZY brand with a celebrity like Andrew Tate has generated a wave of demand within the Solana ecosystem. Although the implicit endorsement can trigger rally moments, it rarely guarantees price sustainability in the long term.



At the end of the initial surge, the absence of solid fundamentals exposes the token to dramatic corrections. For a technical overview of the typical dynamics of memecoins on Solana, see Phantom’s practical guide on memecoins (Phantom) and insights on how the concentration of supply impacts price discovery.

Why a short on perpetual can become lethal

The perpetual futures allow opening long or short positions without a fixed expiration date. The leverage amplifies both favorable movements and risks: a rapid reversal can erode the available margin and lead to forced liquidations.



In illiquid and volatile assets, like some memecoins, slippage further worsens the negative impact (guide to perpetual).

Risks for investors: what to monitor

Supply distribution : analyze the percentage held by the top wallets, the vesting periods, and the lock-up periods.

: analyze the percentage held by the top wallets, the vesting periods, and the lock-up periods. Liquidity on DEX/CEX : check the depth of the book and the consistency of the pools on Solana.

: check the depth of the book and the consistency of the pools on Solana. Funding and open interest on perpetuals: identify signals of excessive positioning.

on perpetuals: identify signals of excessive positioning. Verifiable on‑chain sources: check transactions, addresses, and timestamps for greater transparency.

Transparency of the supply: the pre-launch nodes

Within the community, doubts have emerged regarding a possible insider distribution before the official launch. At the moment, there are no official public confirmations on this matter.



This issue remains central, as allocations that are too concentrated can fuel initial pumps followed by sharp dumps. Complete verifications require direct links to wallet addresses and transaction timestamps.

Data, sources, and verifications

Reconstructions and numbers taken from the public posts of https://x.com/lookonchain.

The market context and dynamics on Solana are explored in our section dedicated to http:///notizie/solana-memecoin and in technical guides such as the one by Phantom.

For systemic risks and market dynamics related to illicit activities and capital concentration, please refer to the relevant industry report: Chainalysis — Crypto Crime Report 2024, useful for understanding trends and patterns in on‑chain activities.

Methodological note: for a complete verification, direct links to wallet addresses, transactions, and operation timestamps are necessary, as well as any official statements from Hyperliquid or the YZY team. These elements have not been published in a verifiable form at the moment.

The overview in 50 words

Memecoin YZY Tate summarizes the risks of leveraged trading on assets driven by hype: vertical rally, profit-taking by large wallets, and accounts in the red. The estimated loss of about $699K highlights how relentless the leverage effect can be when the market suddenly reverses.

Perspectives

In the short term, factors such as volatility, the flows of the main wallets, and the transparency of the supply remain central.



On-chain analytics will continue to monitor allocations and movements, while any official communications could clarify aspects of governance and distribution. It must be said that the event represents a case study on the complex dynamic between celebrities, liquidity, and leverage in the world of memecoins.