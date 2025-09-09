ZachXBT: Aqua suspected of Rug Pull, involving approximately $4.65 million SOL

PANews reported on September 9th that on-chain investigator ZachXBT published a post early this morning alleging that the Solana project Aqua is suspected of absconding with funds totaling approximately 21,770 SOL (approximately $4.65 million). The project had previously been promoted by Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, Dialect, and several influencers. A few hours ago, the funds were split into four parts and transferred through an intermediate address before being transferred to multiple instant exchanges. The Aqua team has now disabled comments on all posts on the X platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.