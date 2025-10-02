ZachXBT: Circle did not freeze the funds in the Coinbase hack, and the hackers have now transferred them across the blockchain.

PANews reported on October 2nd that ZachXBT monitoring revealed another unusual movement in the attacker's address (0x8Da...Ea30) linked to the Coinbase security incident. The attacker initially exchanged approximately 5 million DAI for 5 million USDC and, after holding the USDC for approximately 35 minutes, transferred the funds via a cross-chain bridge.
ZachXBT noted that Circle appears to have failed to freeze the USDC funds within that timeframe, with some of the funds reportedly being transferred via Circle’s official Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP).
