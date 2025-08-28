ZachXBT Criticizes XRP Holders, Calls Ripple “Cheap”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:43
B
B$0.71711+24.95%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10294+2.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.07021-2.00%
XRP
XRP$2.9743-1.57%

Key Notes

  • ZachXBT says Ripple no longer funds public goods for its community.
  • Analysts continue to raise concerns about XRP’s centralization.
  • Chris Larsen’s large XRP transfers have fueled insider-dumping allegations.

Crypto sleuth ZachXBT has once again taken aim at the XRP

XRP
$3.01



24h volatility:
0.3%


Market cap:
$179.12 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.96 B

community, stating that American fintech Ripple no longer funds initiatives that provide meaningful guidance to its users.

Responding to a news outlet on social media, he advised XRPL scam victims to file an IC3 report and track stolen funds through exchanges because Ripple is unable to help its community.


Self-Custody is the Way: ZachXBT

He added that managing assets via self-custody is not simple for most people and requires a stronger understanding of scams and industry risks.

He stated that Ripple has become “cheap” in its approach, reducing support for public goods compared to other blockchain projects.

This, he argued, leaves XRP investors without adequate protection or resources in a sector already filled with scammers due to lack of regulatory guardrails.

Criticism of XRP Is Not New

This is not the first time XRP has faced scrutiny. Crypto researcher Justin Bons has repeatedly criticized Ripple’s control over the Unique Node List (UNL), arguing that it centralizes validator influence.

Bons also highlighted the absence of incentives for validators and XRP’s heavily pre-mined structure (99.8% of the supply was allocated at launch), leaving insiders with disproportionate control.

Analyst Rajat Soni shared similar concerns, warning that Ripple’s ownership of nearly half the total supply raises red flags around price manipulation.

In 2024, Forbes went as far as to label the XRP Ledger a “zombie chain,” arguing that despite low fees, it contributes little to global payments when compared to established systems like SWIFT.

Last month, Fred Krueger, a veteran Wall Street trader and former arbitrage expert at Salomon Brothers and Greenwich Capital, said that XRP has no real-world use.

Despite all the criticism it has received, the token is up more than 420% in the past year, making it a top crypto to buy in 2025.

Chris Larsen’s $175M Transfer

Meanwhile, ZachXBT recently flagged a $175 million XRP transfer by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen. The sale, timed shortly after a price peak, led to speculations of insider dumping.

Despite the transfer, Larsen still controls roughly 2.81 billion XRP. He stepped down as the CEO of Ripple in 2016 and also contributed to political donations in 2024.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/zachxbt-criticizes-xrp-holders/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000025-10.39%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10271+2.19%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03403+70.15%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share

Trending News

More

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million in new funding