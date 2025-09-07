ZachXBT: High-risk addresses may be misjudged and cause damage to reputation; WLFI should be marked with caution

By: PANews
2025/09/07 17:39
According to PANews on September 7, "On-chain Detective" ZachXBT posted on the X platform: "Sometimes so-called high-risk addresses may be incorrect, so the WLFI team cannot simply rely on compliance tools. I recently helped a team manually review pre-sale addresses. After manual review, we found that certain exchanges/smart contracts were incorrectly marked as high-risk. In many cases, even leading compliance tools have major flaws. We are glad to see that the World Liberty Financial team has taken a more proactive approach than other teams like Circle, as this will ultimately benefit the victims. However, they do need to be cautious, otherwise if a false positive leads to blacklisting, it may cause irreparable damage to their reputation. The difficult part is finding the right balance. If the address is indeed a false positive, we hope that the issue can be resolved quickly."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Singapore court rejects Do Kwon’s bid to reclaim $14.2M deposit

Singapore court rejects Do Kwon’s bid to reclaim $14.2M deposit

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has seen his claim to recover the $14.2 million deposit he made for a luxury penthouse in Singapore denied.
The National Natural Science Foundation of China releases research projects related to stablecoins

The National Natural Science Foundation of China releases research projects related to stablecoins

PANews reported on September 7 that the National Natural Science Foundation of China released the 3rd emergency management project of 2025, "Research on Global Stablecoin Risk Governance and Cross-border Collaborative Regulatory System", which pointed out that stablecoins, as a digital asset designed to anchor legal currency or specific asset values, have become the core bridge connecting traditional finance and the encryption ecosystem with their potential for efficient cross-border liquidity. Their scale and influence pose a profound challenge to the current international monetary system and the global financial regulatory framework.
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction: Can This DeFi Token Climb From $0.035 to $5 by 2030 as Analysts Expect?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction: Can This DeFi Token Climb From $0.035 to $5 by 2030 as Analysts Expect?

Cryptocurrency price projections are never an easy subject to discuss, more so when we are talking about early-stage tokens that are relatively cheap and useful. A project that is being taken seriously is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a lending protocol that is decentralized. Investors are now wondering whether MUTM can possibly hit $5 by 2030 as […]
