Zambia dismantles $300m app crypto fraud targeting tens of thousands: Interpol

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/23 01:58
RWAX
APP$0.002659+1.14%

Interpol reported a massive crypto fraud in Zambia that exploited 65,000 victims through a sophisticated app infrastructure. The criminals used targeted ads to acquire users, then funneled them through a series of applications, mirroring the funnel of a real SaaS company but built on fraud.

Summary
  • Zambian authorities dismantled a $300 million crypto fraud targeting 65,000 victims through a complex app ecosystem.
  • Operation Serengeti 2.0, coordinated by Interpol, led to 15 arrests in Zambia and the seizure of critical digital evidence.
  • Angola simultaneously saw 25 illegal crypto mining centers and 45 illicit power stations confiscated, with equipment worth $37 million.

On August 22, Interpol unveiled the details of a sweeping, multi-national takedown dubbed Operation Serengeti 2.0, which included Zambian authorities arresting 15 individuals connected to a sophisticated modern crypto investment scheme.

The operation exposed a criminal tech stack that leveraged extensive online advertising to lure victims with promises of high-yield returns, before guiding them through a meticulously designed series of proprietary applications that gave the entire operation a veneer of legitimacy.

A coordinated strike on digital crime’s infrastructure

The scale of the Zambian operation is staggering in its precision and impact. Authorities confirmed the scam siphoned an estimated $300 million from its 65,000 victims, a figure that lays bare the devastating efficiency of the app-based model.

In their crackdown, Zambian officials seized the critical digital fingerprints of the operation: key evidence including control domains, mobile numbers, and the bank accounts used to funnel the illicit gains. Investigations are now focused on tracing the international networks that supported the scheme.

Simultaneously, Angola saw a crackdown targeting illicit cryptocurrency mining operations. There, authorities targeted the physical infrastructure of digital asset mining, uncovering 25 illegal centers operated by 60 Chinese nationals.

The operation went beyond seizing mining rigs; it struck at the power source, identifying and confiscating 45 illicit power stations that were diverting national electricity. The total value of the confiscated mining and IT equipment exceeded $37 million, according to Interpol.

Notably, the Angolan government has stated this hardware will be repurposed to support power distribution in vulnerable communities, turning the tools of crime into public utility.

A continental effort against cybercrime

Overall, Operation Serengeti 2.0 led to the recovery of $97.4 million and the dismantling of 11,432 malicious infrastructures, a clear testament to its scope.

Ahead of the operation, Interpol said it facilitated the sharing of intelligence, including suspicious IP addresses, domains, and command-and-control servers, with investigators from 18 African nations and the United Kingdom.

The participating countries included Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Côte D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.28+8.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Share
Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.05445+7.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.28+8.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4992+4.13%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0209+9.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?