Zcash devs have shared what they plan to focus on for the last quarter of 2025 as ZEC’s price crosses the $400 mark

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 03:56
The Electric Coin Company (ECC), Zcash’s primary developer, has formally released the roadmap for the fourth quarter of the year. It outlined priorities that are supposed to advance the protocol’s attributes, especially where privacy is concerned. 

The document was released amid a massive surge in Zcash’s value, which pushed its market capitalization past $7 billion for the first time as it benefited from renewed interest in privacy-focused cryptocurrencies and broader market momentum. 

Zcash sustains stunning comeback 

The Zcash token (ZEC) is currently hovering around $422 after making a stunning comeback, hitting an eight-year high and overtaking Monero (XMR) to become the largest privacy coin by market capitalization. 

The surge in the token’s market cap, which is currently around $6.86 billion after breaking the $7 billion milestone, is proof of the ongoing shift in the crypto sector this year towards privacy-focused tokens. 

Privacy technologies and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) are cryptographic systems that allow users to carry out crypto-related transaction verification without the need to reveal sensitive data. Zcash was one of the pioneer cryptocurrencies to implement ZKPs at scale, and now appears to be reaping the rewards as investor confidence in privacy infrastructure as a key component of the next generation of blockchain applications grows. 

ZEC has gained momentum in recent months thanks to a mixture of on-chain activity, protocol upgrades, and speculative inflows linked to the broader ZK narrative. All those factors have made ZEC more attractive to investors. 

Monero, which used to dominate the privacy coin market with its strong community and popularity, has seen more modest growth in comparison.

They both operate on similar ideals, but ZEC has Monero beat because it offers optional transparency, which seems to appeal more to institutions that might be interested in privacy but may still want the chance to show transactions for audit or regulatory purposes. 

Analysts believe investors may be pricing in this distinction, which is why ZEC has surpassed Monero. It does not help that Monero has also been in the headlines for the 51% takeover by the Qubic mining pool.

Details from the roadmap 

The roadmap highlights Zcash’s core mission of delivering “encrypted electronic cash” through enhanced privacy, consent, security, and usability, while adapting to market conditions and community feedback. 

According to the official document released on October 31, Electric Coin Co.’s final quarter of 2025 will be focused on reducing technical debt, improving privacy and usability for Zashi users, and ensuring smooth dev fund management.

To reduce the debt, the company will streamline backend systems to boost efficiency and reliability, freeing up resources for innovation. To improve privacy and usability, it plans to make privacy tools more accessible for everyday users via the Zashi mobile wallet. 

As for ensuring smooth dev fund management, the ECC will optimize the Zcash Development Fund with robust security measures to prevent exploits. 

In the latter part of the document, the ECC stated that the current roadmap is “directive” rather than “fixed,” which means that it is designed to adapt as more information comes to the surface, forcing responses that trigger change. 

“As new information emerges, we will improvise,” the ECC stated. “As market conditions and other factors impact ECC revenue (positively or negatively), we will re-tune our approach, refocus our efforts, and step on the gas.”

For now, the exact timeline in which these features are implemented has not been specified, but if the statement above has anything to do with it, the company will accelerate or pivot based on positive market signals or challenges, such as regulatory pressures on privacy coins. 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/zcash-q4-2025-roadmap-market-cap/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

