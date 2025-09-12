Zebec Network expands its payroll ecosystem with Payro Finance partnership

Zebec Network has expanded its payroll capabilities by partnering with Payro Finance to integrate on-demand payroll lending.

Zebec Network (ZBCN) today announced a strategic partnership with Payro Finance, a payroll-focused funding solution licensed and compliant across all 50 U.S. states, to integrate real-time stablecoin payroll with on-demand payroll lending.

The integration builds on Zebec’s existing payroll platform, which already allows companies to stream salaries in real-time using USDC stablecoin. By incorporating Payro’s lending tools, Zebec’s clients can now access instant payroll loans to cover short-term cash flow gaps, ensuring employees are paid on time regardless of financial constraints.

Zebec and Payro will host an upcoming Spaces on X to discuss the partnership and its impact on global payroll solutions.

Zebec Network continues to expand its payroll ecosystem

Zebec’s latest partnership with Payro Finance comes on the heels of another collaboration in its payroll ecosystem. A couple of days ago, Zebec announced that it had partnered with TurnkeyHQ to power embedded wallet infrastructure in its integrations with major U.S. payroll systems. Through Turnkey, employees can receive salaries in stablecoins directly within their payroll dashboards, alongside traditional bank transfers.

In addition to its growing partnership network, including recent deals with Gatenox and the acquisition of Science Card, Zebec is actively strengthening compliance efforts. The company is now SOC 2-compliant, joining a select group of crypto projects that have reached this standard. Zebec is also pursuing MiCA compliance under the EU framework and targeting ISO 27001 certification for information security management.