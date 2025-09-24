The post Zerohash Raises $104 Million and Reaches $1 Billion Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Zerohash secures $104M to expand blockchain integration for banks Funding led by Interactive Brokers with strategic investors onboard Startup enables crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization adoption Bringing Blockchain to Banks and Fintechs Cryptocurrency startup Zerohash, specializing in digital asset integration, tokenization, and payments for businesses, has raised $104 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Interactive Brokers, with participation from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo, and other strategic investors who are also clients of the startup. The capital will allow Zerohash to accelerate product development, expand its team, and implement innovations that solve complex technical and user challenges in the crypto and fintech space. Founder and CEO Edward Woodford told CNBC that the company is now valued at $1 billion. Zerohash provides banks and fintechs with tools to launch blockchain-based products in three key areas: crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization. Strategic Investors and Market Impact The funding round underscores growing institutional confidence in blockchain infrastructure. Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, and other strategic partners not only provide capital but also validate Zerohash’s solutions as ready for enterprise adoption. For context, other blockchain infrastructure startups like Fnality, which raised $136 million to develop banking payment networks, and Fireblocks, focused on secure digital asset custody, indicate a broader trend of institutional crypto integration. How Zerohash Is Shaping the Future of Digital Finance Zerohash’s platform enables banks and fintechs to seamlessly integrate stablecoin payments, crypto trading, and tokenization of assets, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. The company plans to expand its solutions internationally and explore DeFi integration to further modernize banking and payment systems. By connecting legacy financial institutions with innovative blockchain tools, Zerohash is positioning itself as a key player in the next generation of digital finance, helping organizations deploy secure, scalable,… The post Zerohash Raises $104 Million and Reaches $1 Billion Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Zerohash secures $104M to expand blockchain integration for banks Funding led by Interactive Brokers with strategic investors onboard Startup enables crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization adoption Bringing Blockchain to Banks and Fintechs Cryptocurrency startup Zerohash, specializing in digital asset integration, tokenization, and payments for businesses, has raised $104 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Interactive Brokers, with participation from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo, and other strategic investors who are also clients of the startup. The capital will allow Zerohash to accelerate product development, expand its team, and implement innovations that solve complex technical and user challenges in the crypto and fintech space. Founder and CEO Edward Woodford told CNBC that the company is now valued at $1 billion. Zerohash provides banks and fintechs with tools to launch blockchain-based products in three key areas: crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization. Strategic Investors and Market Impact The funding round underscores growing institutional confidence in blockchain infrastructure. Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, and other strategic partners not only provide capital but also validate Zerohash’s solutions as ready for enterprise adoption. For context, other blockchain infrastructure startups like Fnality, which raised $136 million to develop banking payment networks, and Fireblocks, focused on secure digital asset custody, indicate a broader trend of institutional crypto integration. How Zerohash Is Shaping the Future of Digital Finance Zerohash’s platform enables banks and fintechs to seamlessly integrate stablecoin payments, crypto trading, and tokenization of assets, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. The company plans to expand its solutions internationally and explore DeFi integration to further modernize banking and payment systems. By connecting legacy financial institutions with innovative blockchain tools, Zerohash is positioning itself as a key player in the next generation of digital finance, helping organizations deploy secure, scalable,…

Zerohash Raises $104 Million and Reaches $1 Billion Valuation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:18
Key Highlights

  • Zerohash secures $104M to expand blockchain integration for banks
  • Funding led by Interactive Brokers with strategic investors onboard
  • Startup enables crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization adoption

Bringing Blockchain to Banks and Fintechs

Cryptocurrency startup Zerohash, specializing in digital asset integration, tokenization, and payments for businesses, has raised $104 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Interactive Brokers, with participation from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo, and other strategic investors who are also clients of the startup.

The capital will allow Zerohash to accelerate product development, expand its team, and implement innovations that solve complex technical and user challenges in the crypto and fintech space.

Founder and CEO Edward Woodford told CNBC that the company is now valued at $1 billion. Zerohash provides banks and fintechs with tools to launch blockchain-based products in three key areas: crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenization.

Strategic Investors and Market Impact

The funding round underscores growing institutional confidence in blockchain infrastructure. Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, and other strategic partners not only provide capital but also validate Zerohash’s solutions as ready for enterprise adoption.

For context, other blockchain infrastructure startups like Fnality, which raised $136 million to develop banking payment networks, and Fireblocks, focused on secure digital asset custody, indicate a broader trend of institutional crypto integration.

How Zerohash Is Shaping the Future of Digital Finance

Zerohash’s platform enables banks and fintechs to seamlessly integrate stablecoin payments, crypto trading, and tokenization of assets, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. The company plans to expand its solutions internationally and explore DeFi integration to further modernize banking and payment systems.

By connecting legacy financial institutions with innovative blockchain tools, Zerohash is positioning itself as a key player in the next generation of digital finance, helping organizations deploy secure, scalable, and compliant blockchain solutions.

