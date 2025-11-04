ExchangeDEX+
Zerohash Secures EU MiCA License for Stablecoin Services Amid $2 Billion Mastercard Talks

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/04 00:00
Stablecoin provider Zerohash obtained the EU MiCA license. This key approval comes amid reports of a potential Mastercard acquisition.

The stablecoin infrastructure provider Zerohash reached a major regulatory milestone. The company has received an important license under the European Union’s MiCA Regulation. This license makes it possible for the company to provide vital stablecoin services in the EU. Zerohash is one of the very first infrastructure providers to obtain this authorization. This feat goes a long way in strengthening its presence in the world.

Zerohash Gains CASP Status, Unlocking Access to 30-Country EEA

Furthermore, Zerohash is a registered Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the MiCA authorization. This registration took place in the Netherlands in the first place. Therefore, this regulatory success allows operations throughout the entire European Economic Area (EEA). This includes the 30 countries of the region. The company is now able to provide stablecoin products to financial institutions.

In addition, the timing of the license is very strategic for the firm. Specifically, MiCA’s stablecoin rules come into force on June 30, 2024. These rules call for issuers to have complete reserves. Thus, the new license provides clarity of the regulatory framework for the crypto market in the EU. As a result, this approval allows Zerohash to be used as a base provider.

This European license also has a large construction built on top of the existing operations. Indeed, Zerohash already has a global regulatory footprint. This includes licences in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. In addition, the firm is licensed to do business in Bermuda and Australia. Therefore, the MiCA license further strengthens its ability to scale operations fast. It will be more useful to institutions all over the world.

Ultimately, this new authorization is extremely appealing on institutional grounds. As a result, the firm can service organizations directly. These groups are looking at tokenized assets and blockchain solutions. This further establishes itself as a reliable supplier. Therefore, Zerohash makes it easy for its partners to manage complexity in compliance. Its API-first architecture makes integration much easier.

MiCA Milestone Arrives Amid Advanced Acquisition Talks with Mastercard

The regulatory milestone comes after significant acquisition reports. In particular, Mastercard is said to be at an advanced stage in discussions to acquire Zerohash. The transaction is worth between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. Therefore, as a result of the MiCA approval, Zerohash’s strategic value increases significantly. This possible acquisition will be a huge step in digital finance.

In addition, this potential acquisition would further Mastercard’s strategy. Thus, it is the intent of the card giant to venture deep into the stablecoin space. Furthermore, this follows another significant announcement. Mastercard announced that it would trade transactions using USDC and EURC stablecoins. This settlement is focused on the Middle East and Africa mostly.

Moreover, Zerohash Europe platform provides institutional integration. Since it is a smart contract, it allows these businesses to easily incorporate crypto products. As a result, they implement one API-first framework for all functionality. This has good coverage of on-chain and custody transfer. Therefore, partners can concentrate on differentiated client experiences. Customer assets are stored in a secure trust foundation.

Also, Zerohash protects customer crypto-asset custody. Such custody is established in a completely bankruptcy-remote trust foundation. Thus, this structure gives the highest security to institutions. The company eliminates complexity when it comes to technology and compliance. Integration and safety of adoption are still in the spotlight.

Finally, the convergence of systems is highlighted by this rumored deal. Hence, conventional financial players are acquiring blockchain infrastructure directly. This development speeds up the adoption curve in an exponential fashion. Therefore, Zerohash’s new MiCA authorization is well-timed. This makes the company the hub of Europe’s crypto growth.

The post Zerohash Secures EU MiCA License for Stablecoin Services Amid $2 Billion Mastercard Talks appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
