Zeus launches BitcoinKit to plug BTC directly into Solana DeFi

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:22
Zeus Network has launched BitcoinKit, a new set of developer tools designed to make Bitcoin usable inside Solana’s defi ecosystem.

The release was announced during the project’s Epoch 10 update, part of its ongoing effort to bring more Bitcoin liquidity onto Solana without relying on custodians or wrapped tokens.

Zeus functions as a link between the Bitcoin and Solana blockchains. Through its system, users can lock Bitcoin on its native network and receive an equivalent token, called zBTC, on Solana. This design aims to let developers and traders use Bitcoin in DeFi applications while keeping the underlying asset secured on Bitcoin.

The network’s earlier projects include APOLLO, which mints zBTC. They also created btcSOL, which converts SOL yield into Bitcoin, and LightningFi, which aggregates Bitcoin yield. Together, these applications form the basis of what Zeus calls the “Bitcoin economy on Solana.”

BitcoinKit builds on that foundation by offering a full toolkit for developers, including software libraries, command-line tools, and application interfaces. The goal is to make it easier for apps such as decentralized exchanges, wallets, and cross-chain protocols to integrate Bitcoin directly.

Zeus’s cross-chain model relies on nodes, guardians, and verification mechanisms that will need to be tested under real-world conditions.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/zeus-bitcoinkit-solana

