Zhaojin Mining has entered the gold RWA tokenization market and partnered with Ant Financial.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to Hong Kong-based Zhaojin Mining Co., Ltd., on November 3rd, 2025, during Hong Kong Fintech Week, Zhaojin Mining and SigmaLayer, a subsidiary of Ant Financial, signed a strategic cooperation memorandum. The two parties will leverage blockchain, tokenization technology, and AI capabilities to collaborate in three main areas: gold asset digitization, intelligent supply chain risk control, and ESG trusted value transfer, promoting the digital transformation and upgrading of the traditional gold industry.
This collaboration aims to address the traditional operational pain points of the gold industry through technological empowerment. Both parties plan to explore transforming physical gold assets into on-chain digital assets, building a full lifecycle traceability system; simultaneously, they will utilize AI and blockchain technologies to optimize supply chain risk control and improve industry chain efficiency. Furthermore, they will create a blockchain-based ESG trusted tracking platform to drive the industry towards sustainable development.