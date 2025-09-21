Zheng Zhigang Launches ALMAD Group for Web3 Expansion

Key Points: Zheng Zhigang founds ALMAD Group for Web3 financial innovation, stepping down from former roles.

ALMAD to focus on digital asset investment and blockchain applications.

Market reactions focus on ETH and RWA-tokenization implications.

This move could influence digital assets like ETH and stablecoins, as ALMAD delves into tokenization, though no specific market shifts are evident yet.

ALMAD Group Sparks New Web3 Finance Innovations

Zheng Zhigang, grandson of Chow Tai Fook’s founder, has launched ALMAD Group to spearhead Web3 financial innovation. The group plans to invest in digital assets and explore blockchain technology applications across various sectors. “ALMAD Group is dedicated to exploring financial innovation in the Web3 space, focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets.” Although no direct statements from Zheng were identified on social media, the establishment of ALMAD has been substantiated through institutional reports.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a price of $4,487.60 with a market cap of $541.67 billion as of September 21, 2025. In the last 90 days, ETH has experienced a remarkable price surge of 97.97%, reflecting investor interest. Despite a minor 0.24% increase over 24 hours, its market dominance stands at 13.37%.

Ethereum and Real-World Assets Observe Notable Market Trends

Did you know? Real-world asset tokenization initiatives by corporates can spur blockchain network growth, notably on Ethereum and Polygon, as seen in past endeavours by global conglomerates.

Research from the Coincu team anticipates that ALMAD’s expansion will impact financial and technological landscapes by driving broader adoption of blockchain innovations. The emphasis on real-world asset tokenization could result in increased attention on related blockchain protocols, potentially fostering regulatory dialogue. Stakeholders may witness fresh momentum in overall Web3 ecosystem investment.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

