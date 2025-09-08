Zhudi Holdings announces HK$4.5 million cryptocurrency investment plan

By: PANews
2025/09/08 10:25
PANews reported on September 8 that the Hong Kong-listed company Zhudi Holdings (stock code 01413) issued an announcement stating that the board of directors has approved its subsidiary Tiankun Digital Co., Ltd. to invest up to HK$4.5 million of its own funds in cryptocurrencies, using a quantitative strategy based on Delta neutrality to invest in BTC and ETH spot and derivatives, with a target annualized return rate of 12-18%, and an 8% retracement stop loss and real-time on-chain audit.

