ZK Price News: ZK Token Rallies Over 65% After Vitalik Buterin Endorses Network

ZK token price surged over 65% after Vitalik Buterin endorsed ZKsync. This rally followed the network’s Atlas upgrade.

The ZKsync network’s native ZK token surged significantly on Sunday. The token immediately rallied more than 65% in value. From almost $0.03, it rose to a peak of $0.060 in a short period of time. This spike came after a significant endorsement. Specifically, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the network.

Buterin Commends ZKsync’s Contribution to Ethereum’s ‘Incorruptibility’

What is more, the rally was preceded by a post on social media. The ZKsync account called Ethereum “incorruptible.” Buterin then enhanced and sent this message in his own tweet. Therefore, he highlighted this incorruptibility as Ethereum’s most important property. Thus, he allowed him to praise ZKsync for its technical contributions. This celebrity endorsement generated instant market energy.

In addition, the price movement quickly attracted a lot of attention. The token’s sharp rise showed the huge influence it had on the market by Buterin. Consequently, this indicated that there was great trust in the ZKsync technology. Moreover, the changing developments of the network itself created a solid foundation in terms of technology. This combination contributed to the massive increase in trading volume.

Indeed, the ZKsync team has recently made an important improvement. This was the launch of the upgrade of Atlas to its ZK Stack. Furthermore, this upgrade is aimed at improving the infrastructure to a great extent. In particular, it has an effective reach for enterprises and large institutions. Thus, the upgrade included a new high-performance sequencer.

Moreover, the Atlas upgrade officially went live on November 2025, and 1st. Consequently, this is a technical improvement that allows faster transactions across the network. In addition, it integrates seamlessly Ethereum’s liquidity with Layer 2 chains. Therefore, the upgrade significantly boosts the network’s overall capacity and speed. This ability is immediately of serious interest at the institutional level.

Specifically, Atlas has great technical improvements. It supports more than 15,000 transactions per second (TPS). Additionally, it has almost zero transaction fees for users. Thus, this performance is very important for enterprise-level adoption. Therefore, the network provides a powerful solution for high-throughput applications.

Atlas Upgrade Draws Institutional Interest from Deutsche Bank and UBS

Significantly, the network upgrade is already getting institutional interest. As a result, major global banks are said to be building solutions. For instance, both Deutsche Bank and UBS are making use of the technology. They are building solutions on the infrastructure of ZKsync’s “Elastic Chain.” Therefore, this institutional commitment confirms the network’s technical stability.

Furthermore, the endorsement and upgrade produce positive sentiment. However, some analysts show mixed market sentiment. Specifically, there is potential price pressure from upcoming unlocks of tokens. Moreover, these scheduled releases could increase tokens. Thus, this increase in supply could temper the long-term price appreciation.

Additionally, the aspect of long-term reliability is the focus. Consequently, the ZKsync team is carrying forward, enhancing its platform. The goal here is to build a secure and scalable infrastructure. Therefore, the network is positioned for sustainable growth. This growth is driven by community use as well as institutional use.

Ultimately, the ZK token rally demonstrates a responsive market. Specifically, it reveals the role of key figures in determining the prices of crypto. Furthermore, it justifies the significance of technical progress such as Atlas. Thus, the ZKsync network shuts its verification performance within the Layer-2 ecosystem. The network manages to bridge enterprise needs with blockchain technology.