zkLend Releases kSTRK Redemption and Withdrawal Announcement: 21-Day Unstaking Process Completed

PANews reported on August 30th that zkLend, the Layer 2 native money market protocol based on Starknet, released a kSTRK redemption and withdrawal announcement, stating that the 21-day unstaking process has been completed and most kSTRK holders can now withdraw STRK from the zkLend staking portal:

1. For kSTRK that has not yet been claimed from the Recovery Portal, once claimed, users will need to unstake and wait 21 days before redeeming them for STRK. The Recovery Portal will remain open for the next 6 months.

2. For users who staked directly to a zkLend validator through Voyager or Endurfi, they must manually unstake or transfer their delegation to another validator, but the exit queue does not apply in this case.