ZKsync’s Atlas Upgrade Catches Vitalik Buterin’s Attention: Here’s Why

TLDR

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has publicly endorsed ZKsync’s Atlas upgrade. The Layer-2 solution now delivers over 15,000 transactions per second with near-zero fees. Vitalik Buterin called the team’s work “underrated and valuable” in recent comments.

ZKsync Atlas Brings Speed and Cost Efficiency

The Atlas upgrade transforms how Ethereum processes transactions through its Layer-2 network. ZKsync now achieves one-second finality for transactions between different chains. Users can complete transfers faster than a single Ethereum block confirmation.

The new system consistently processes more than 15,000 transactions per second. Transaction costs have dropped to near-zero levels for most operations. ZKsync co-founder Alex Gluchowski stated these numbers represent “only a small part of the story.”

Ethereum Becomes Central Liquidity Hub

Atlas eliminates the need for separate liquidity pools on each Layer-2 network. Ethereum now serves as the main capital hub for all ZKsync chains. Previously, networks like Arbitrum and Base maintained individual liquidity systems.

The upgrade allows direct access to Ethereum’s liquidity without fragmentation. Transfers between Layer-2 networks complete in approximately one second. Cross-chain transactions no longer require multiple intermediary steps or delays.

Institutional investors and real-world asset projects benefit from immediate settlement capabilities. Funds are transferred in real-time, eliminating the need for days to process. The system operates directly on Ethereum’s main chain for enhanced security.

Vitalik Buterin Recognizes Technical Achievement

Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on the upgrade through social media. He wrote that ZKsync has been doing underrated work in the Ethereum ecosystem. Vitalik Buterin expressed excitement about seeing this development from the team.

The endorsement from Vitalik Buterin carries weight across the crypto community. His support highlights the technical progress ZKsync has achieved. Vitalik Buterin’s comments drew immediate attention from developers and users alike.

Atlas strengthens Ethereum’s position as a global financial settlement layer. The upgrade enables seamless liquidity across multiple chains. Every ZKsync chain can now seamlessly plug into the same capital pool.

The system enables efficient movement of capital throughout the Ethereum network. DeFi users and institutions gain access to improved infrastructure. Vitalik Buterin’s public backing confirms the upgrade’s importance for Ethereum’s evolution.

ZKsync has bridged the gap between Ethereum’s main chain and Layer-2 solutions. The Atlas upgrade turns Ethereum into a unified liquidity powerhouse. Transactions now happen with speed and reliability that match institutional requirements.

