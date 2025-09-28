XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 set to advance user-owned decentralized identity with .XRPL domains, gamified onboarding, and interoperable Web3 identity solutions.XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 set to advance user-owned decentralized identity with .XRPL domains, gamified onboarding, and interoperable Web3 identity solutions.

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 02:35
blockchain3553516 main

A history-making collaboration between XRPL, ZNS, and Layer3 is reconsidering how digital identities function across Web3. ZNS Connect has joined forces with Layer3 to initiate an attractive quest that puts .XRPL domain identities are at the Ripple ecosystem’s heart: first-order speed, interoperability, and user ownership.

In the middle of this start-up is .XRPL, a next-generation naming standard created to make blockchain identities both personal and practical. Furthermore, .XRPL names provide human-readable identifiers that are fully under user control and seamlessly interoperable across platforms, which is different from traditional Wallet addresses.

This partnership aims to turn each .XRPL domain into a blockchain fingerprint, facilitating users with a digital identity that’s movable, secure, and freedom of expression. This important news has been released by the ZNS CONNECT’s official X account.

ZNS and Layer3 Partner to Gamify Decentralized Identity on XRPL

The ZNS and Layer3 collaboration comes as pressure increases for scalable identity solutions that align with decentralized values. XRPL’s naming system, with Layer3, attaches an engagement layer via quests, gamified onboarding, and reward incentives.

As part of the rollout, users can initiate their expedition by mining or combining their.XRPL name with quest. Members will get access to XRPL-native rewards, helping both utility and early adopter benefits. This approach will deepen user contribution within the XRPL ecosystem, along with encouraging identity adoption. So, partnership is much more than an ordinary partnership in shaping the new period of decentralized identity.

ZNS and Layer3 Leverage XRPL to Mainstream Decentralized Identity

ZNS’s decentralized naming technology, in combination with Layer3’s interactive engagement platform and XRPL’s scalable network, ensures security and offers the best services in the world of decentralization. In this partnership, every partner decided to work on a specific area to cover that part seamlessly and provide efficient services.

In a nutshell, this collaboration will shake the blockchain market with this digital innovation and step toward mainstreaming self-sovereign digital identity in Web3. All FinTech firms are entirely built on Web3 technology to tackle Web3-related issues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8087-11.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011494+19.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01539-9.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005304-1.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3.1749-1.03%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind