ZOOZ Power Integrates Crypto.com to Launch Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

Crypto.com, a globally recognized crypto trading platform, has declared today that ZOOZ Power (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) has selected Crypto.com as a partner to support the execution of its digital asset treasury strategy. As part of this integration, ZOOZ Power will utilize Crypto.com’s OTC trading desk to enhance its cryptocurrency treasury strategy by buying Bitcoin ($BTC).

Crypto OTC (Over-the-Counter) trading platform is used to execute large cryptocurrency trades directly between two parties. So, this specific feature reduces the need for involvement of any external link to buy and sell Bitcoin for cryptocurrency treasure. Crypto.com has released this news through its official X account.

Crypto.com Joins ZOOZ Power in Driving Bitcoin Treasury Initiative

Crypto.com’s OTC desk provides robust liquidity, market-driven pricing, and subtle implementation for eligible institutions and high-net-worth buyers, enabling ZOOZ Power to effectively implement its Bitcoin treasury strategy. This enterprise follows ZOOZ Power’s previously announced $180 million private placement, approximately, which is going to close in the second half of September, 2025.

Furthermore, Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com, throws light upon this by saying that” We’re pleased to support ZOOZ Power in this important step of its treasury strategy.” Moreover, Eric Anziani says that,” This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering institutional-grade solutions that make digital asset adoption seamless and secure.”

Crypto.com Backs ZOOZ Power to Expand Bitcoin Use in Israel

The main purpose of ZOOZ Power’s integration with Crypto.com is to enable trading with Bitcoin ($BTC) for buying, selling, and paying. At this point, Jordan Fried, Chief Executive Officer of ZOOZ Power, said, “We look forward to building a long-term Bitcoin treasury that delivers lasting value for our shareholders.”

Basically, both platforms are working together to enhance the digital trading system in Israel by speeding up the acceptance in Israel. Jordan Fried, Chief Executive Officer of ZOOZ Power, said,” ZOOZ is accelerating Bitcoin adoption in Israel, and partnering with Crypto.com gives us the confidence to execute our strategy.”