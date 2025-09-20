TLDR ZOOZ Power jumps after $180M PIPE approval and Bitcoin treasury pivot ZOOZ surges on $180M raise, bold Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy Shareholders back $180M raise; ZOOZ pivots treasury to Bitcoin ZOOZ stock rallies after PIPE approval and Bitcoin-focused treasury plan $180M PIPE fuels ZOOZ’s Bitcoin treasury shift, stock sees big gains ZOOZ Power Ltd. [...] The post ZOOZ Power Ltd. (ZOOZ) Stock: Surges on Shareholder Approval of $180M Bitcoin Treasury Move appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR ZOOZ Power jumps after $180M PIPE approval and Bitcoin treasury pivot ZOOZ surges on $180M raise, bold Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy Shareholders back $180M raise; ZOOZ pivots treasury to Bitcoin ZOOZ stock rallies after PIPE approval and Bitcoin-focused treasury plan $180M PIPE fuels ZOOZ’s Bitcoin treasury shift, stock sees big gains ZOOZ Power Ltd. [...] The post ZOOZ Power Ltd. (ZOOZ) Stock: Surges on Shareholder Approval of $180M Bitcoin Treasury Move appeared first on CoinCentral.

ZOOZ Power Ltd. (ZOOZ) Stock: Surges on Shareholder Approval of $180M Bitcoin Treasury Move

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 03:45
ZOOZ Power Ltd. (ZOOZ) saw heavy trading volume on September 19, 2025. The stock soared early to over $7.50 before settling at $2.64, still marking a 13% increase.

ZOOZ Power Ltd. (ZOOZ)

The jump followed shareholder approval of the company’s $180 million private placement and Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy.

Shareholders Approve $180M Private Placement

ZOOZ shareholders approved all resolutions related to its previously announced private placement worth $180 million. The proposals included issuing ordinary shares and warrants, tied to a $5 million initial placement. The vote also approved amendments to the company’s Articles of Association to increase authorized share capital.

Shareholders voted to elect Alberto Franco and Jonas Grossman to the Board of Directors. These appointments will become effective on the transaction’s closing date. Subject to final documentation and standard closing conditions, ZOOZ expects to close the PIPE in the week of September 22.

ZOOZ confirmed that it secured the necessary Nasdaq approval to move forward. The company emphasized that this approval ensures continued compliance with Nasdaq and TASE listing requirements. The transaction positions ZOOZ to execute its financial strategy without regulatory hindrance.

Launch of Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy

ZOOZ plans to allocate approximately 95% of net proceeds from the PIPE to purchasing Bitcoin. This strategy follows the repayment of outstanding promissory notes before deploying capital toward digital assets. The company aims to become the first dual-listed firm on Nasdaq and TASE to adopt this approach.

By holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet, ZOOZ intends to transform its treasury into a core strategic asset. It expects this move to deliver long-term financial strength and operational flexibility. The strategy also aims to differentiate ZOOZ from other clean energy infrastructure firms.

The company believes this decision enhances its profile among technology-forward stakeholders. It anticipates that a Bitcoin-focused treasury will support long-term growth and attract broader market engagement. ZOOZ is now positioning itself as a bold mover in the intersection of digital assets and infrastructure.

Market Response and Context

The stock spike reflects a strong market reaction to ZOOZ’s unconventional but calculated treasury pivot. While it experienced early-day volatility, the closing price stayed well above the prior session. Market participants responded quickly to the ambitious plan’s formal shareholder backing.

ZOOZ operates in the energy storage sector and is known for its ultrafast charging infrastructure. With this move, the company is expanding its strategy beyond core operations. The announcement signals a sharp turn toward a hybrid financial-technology model.

The PIPE and Bitcoin strategy combine financial innovation with operational growth. As ZOOZ awaits the deal closing, it continues preparing for capital deployment. The company remains focused on executing its plan under dual-market visibility.

 

