TLDR ZOOZ shareholders approved a $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy. ZOOZ plans to allocate 95% of the funds to build a Bitcoin treasury. The Bitcoin treasury strategy will position ZOOZ among the top 50 public Bitcoin holders. CEO Jordan Fried leads ZOOZ’s shift toward a Bitcoin reserve-focused business model. ZOOZ stock surged [...] The post ZOOZ Power Shares Surge After Approval of Bitcoin Reserve Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR ZOOZ shareholders approved a $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy. ZOOZ plans to allocate 95% of the funds to build a Bitcoin treasury. The Bitcoin treasury strategy will position ZOOZ among the top 50 public Bitcoin holders. CEO Jordan Fried leads ZOOZ’s shift toward a Bitcoin reserve-focused business model. ZOOZ stock surged [...] The post ZOOZ Power Shares Surge After Approval of Bitcoin Reserve Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.

ZOOZ Power Shares Surge After Approval of Bitcoin Reserve Strategy

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/20 01:28
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06649-3.67%

TLDR

  • ZOOZ shareholders approved a $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy.
  • ZOOZ plans to allocate 95% of the funds to build a Bitcoin treasury.
  • The Bitcoin treasury strategy will position ZOOZ among the top 50 public Bitcoin holders.
  • CEO Jordan Fried leads ZOOZ’s shift toward a Bitcoin reserve-focused business model.
  • ZOOZ stock surged 65% after shareholder approval of the Bitcoin strategy.

ZOOZ Power shares surged on Friday after shareholders approved a $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy. The Nasdaq-listed company’s stock climbed 262% in pre-market trading, reaching a high of $8.44 before settling at $3.84. This marks a 65% increase from the prior day’s close, according to TradingView.

ZOOZ Plans Bitcoin Reserve Strategy

ZOOZ plans to direct 95% of the net proceeds from the offering to build a Bitcoin reserve. The company intends to allocate the funds after repaying outstanding promissory notes. At current Bitcoin prices, ZOOZ will acquire approximately 1,470 BTC, placing it among the top 50 public Bitcoin treasury companies. This strategy is expected to strengthen its financial position and provide long-term growth.

ZOOZ’s New Leadership and Future Plans

The company named Jordan Fried, an early investor in Hedera Hashgraph, as its CEO to lead the Bitcoin treasury strategy. ZOOZ aims to become the first company dual-listed in both the U.S. and Israel with Bitcoin on its balance sheet. “With shareholder approval secured, we are poised to leverage every resource available to scale our Bitcoin holdings,” Fried said in a statement.

The company announced its $180 million private placement in July, with Pantera Capital, FalconX, and Arrington Capital backing the offering. ZOOZ expects to close the offering next week, pending customary closing conditions. The company’s Bitcoin reserve strategy will allow ZOOZ to differentiate itself and appeal to innovation-focused investors.

The post ZOOZ Power Shares Surge After Approval of Bitcoin Reserve Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06333-2.19%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000268-3.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share
Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

The post Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third week of September has seen an uptick in broader crypto market participation, with renewed buying pressure lifting the global crypto market capitalization up 3% over the past seven days.  This rebound has not gone unnoticed by large investors, as whale activity shows increasing accumulation of select altcoins. Sponsored LINK, the native token of leading oracle network provider Chainlink, is one of the tokens crypto whales bought this week.  According to on-chain data from Santiment, during the period in review, whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK have acquired 2.5 million tokens valued at above $61 million at current market prices. LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment As of this writing, LINK trades at $24.43. If whale accumulation persists, it could push the altcoin’s price toward $26.89, a high it last reached on August 23. LINK Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if demand falls, LINK’s price could reverse its trend and drop below $23.48. Sponsored Cronos (CRO) Cronos (CRO) has also emerged as a whale favorite this week, with large-holder activity spiking by 29% over the past seven days, according to Nansen data. CRO Whale Activity. Source: Nansen The uptick in accumulation signals renewed confidence among big-money players in the token. Sponsored If this wave of whale buying continues, it could provide the momentum needed to push CRO toward the $0.27 level.  CRO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if demand weakens, the token risks sliding back toward $0.19 in the near term. Toncoin (TON) TON’s recent price consolidation over the past few days has opened the door for accumulation by some crypto whales.  Sponsored According to on-chain data from Santiment, whale addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million TON tokens have increased their holdings by 5% during the week under review. TON Supply Distribution:…
NEAR
NEAR$3.109-3.50%
1
1$0.0108-1.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005194-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury