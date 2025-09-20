ZOOZ Power Shares Surge After Approval of Bitcoin Reserve Strategy

TLDR

ZOOZ shareholders approved a $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy.

ZOOZ plans to allocate 95% of the funds to build a Bitcoin treasury.

The Bitcoin treasury strategy will position ZOOZ among the top 50 public Bitcoin holders.

CEO Jordan Fried leads ZOOZ’s shift toward a Bitcoin reserve-focused business model.

ZOOZ stock surged 65% after shareholder approval of the Bitcoin strategy.

ZOOZ Power shares surged on Friday after shareholders approved a $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy. The Nasdaq-listed company’s stock climbed 262% in pre-market trading, reaching a high of $8.44 before settling at $3.84. This marks a 65% increase from the prior day’s close, according to TradingView.

ZOOZ Plans Bitcoin Reserve Strategy

ZOOZ plans to direct 95% of the net proceeds from the offering to build a Bitcoin reserve. The company intends to allocate the funds after repaying outstanding promissory notes. At current Bitcoin prices, ZOOZ will acquire approximately 1,470 BTC, placing it among the top 50 public Bitcoin treasury companies. This strategy is expected to strengthen its financial position and provide long-term growth.

ZOOZ’s New Leadership and Future Plans

The company named Jordan Fried, an early investor in Hedera Hashgraph, as its CEO to lead the Bitcoin treasury strategy. ZOOZ aims to become the first company dual-listed in both the U.S. and Israel with Bitcoin on its balance sheet. “With shareholder approval secured, we are poised to leverage every resource available to scale our Bitcoin holdings,” Fried said in a statement.

The company announced its $180 million private placement in July, with Pantera Capital, FalconX, and Arrington Capital backing the offering. ZOOZ expects to close the offering next week, pending customary closing conditions. The company’s Bitcoin reserve strategy will allow ZOOZ to differentiate itself and appeal to innovation-focused investors.

