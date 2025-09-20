ZOOZ Shareholders Approve $180 Million Placement and Bitcoin Reserve Strategy

TLDR

ZOOZ Power will use 95% of $180 million proceeds to purchase Bitcoin.

Company plans to hold around 1,470 BTC, placing it in the top 50 Bitcoin treasury holders.

ZOOZ’s Bitcoin reserve strategy makes it the first dual-listed company on Nasdaq and TASE to hold Bitcoin.

The PIPE offering includes investments from Pantera Capital, FalconX, and Arrington Capital.

ZOOZ Power Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based company listed on both Nasdaq and TASE, has announced that its shareholders have approved the previously announced $180 million private placement (PIPE). This approval also supports ZOOZ’s Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy, which aims to secure Bitcoin holdings on the company’s balance sheet. The approval positions ZOOZ to become the first dual-listed company to adopt such a strategy, combining a traditional stock market presence with cryptocurrency investment.

The company expects to close the PIPE offering during the week of September 22, 2025, with customary closing conditions in place. This move signals a new chapter for ZOOZ as it prepares to strengthen its financial position through a digital asset-based treasury model.

ZOOZ Power Strategic Use of PIPE Proceeds

The $180 million PIPE aims to bolster ZOOZ’s efforts in the cryptocurrency market. Approximately 95% of the net proceeds from the offering will be directed towards the acquisition and holding of Bitcoin. The company plans to purchase nearly 1,470 BTC, which at current prices, would place it among the top 50 companies holding Bitcoin.

ZOOZ’s decision to prioritize Bitcoin purchases is a clear signal of its commitment to leveraging digital assets as a core part of its financial strategy.

According to the company’s CEO, Jordan Fried, this initiative is intended to drive both stability and growth while positioning ZOOZ at the forefront of innovation within both the tech and cryptocurrency sectors. “With shareholder approval secured, we are poised to leverage every resource available to a dual-listed entity to scale our Bitcoin holdings,” Fried stated.

Changes to ZOOZ’s Corporate Structure

As part of the approval process, ZOOZ also made several amendments to its Articles of Association, including an increase in the authorized share capital. This move ensures the company is prepared for the changes required to accommodate the Bitcoin strategy and the PIPE offering. Additionally, ZOOZ has elected two new board members, Alberto Franco and Jonas Grossman, who will join the Board of Directors upon the closing of the PIPE transaction.

The amendments and board changes reflect ZOOZ’s strategic approach to expanding its capabilities as it enters the digital asset market. The company’s decision to issue ordinary shares and warrants is aimed at providing new investment opportunities while aligning its corporate governance with future growth objectives.

ZOOZ’s Path as a Pioneer in the Bitcoin Treasury Space

With the approval of the PIPE and the launch of its Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy, ZOOZ Power is set to become a pioneer in holding Bitcoin within the corporate treasury of a dual-listed company. The company’s move to invest heavily in Bitcoin comes at a time when institutional interest in digital currencies continues to rise, making it an opportune moment for ZOOZ to capitalize on the growing crypto market.

ZOOZ’s strategy aligns with the increasing trend of publicly listed companies exploring cryptocurrency as part of their balance sheet. It is a clear indication that ZOOZ sees Bitcoin not only as a financial asset but also as a strategic one that could provide long-term stability and growth potential for the company.

ZOOZ plans to continue its growth trajectory, capitalizing on the dual listing in both Israel and the U.S. to attract investors from both markets. The company’s decision to hold Bitcoin also positions it as an innovative player in both the tech and cryptocurrency spaces. With the PIPE offering slated to close soon, ZOOZ is on track to implement its strategy and make a significant mark on the Bitcoin treasury landscape.

