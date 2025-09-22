PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Globenewswire, that energy management solutions giant ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ) announced that at its special meeting of shareholders, shareholders voted to approve all proposals related to the company's previously announced $180 million private placement ("PIPE") and Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. Following approval, ZOOZ expects to complete the PIPE during the week of September 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and final documentation. The proceeds from the PIPE will primarily be used to initiate ZOOZ's Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. The company plans to use approximately 95% of the net proceeds (after repayment of outstanding promissory notes) to purchase and hold Bitcoin.PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Globenewswire, that energy management solutions giant ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ) announced that at its special meeting of shareholders, shareholders voted to approve all proposals related to the company's previously announced $180 million private placement ("PIPE") and Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. Following approval, ZOOZ expects to complete the PIPE during the week of September 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and final documentation. The proceeds from the PIPE will primarily be used to initiate ZOOZ's Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. The company plans to use approximately 95% of the net proceeds (after repayment of outstanding promissory notes) to purchase and hold Bitcoin.

ZOOZ shareholders approve previously announced $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy proposals

By: PANews
2025/09/22 19:23
LayerNet
NET$0.00008567-1.46%

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Globenewswire, that energy management solutions giant ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ) announced that at its special meeting of shareholders, shareholders voted to approve all proposals related to the company's previously announced $180 million private placement ("PIPE") and Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. Following approval, ZOOZ expects to complete the PIPE during the week of September 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and final documentation. The proceeds from the PIPE will primarily be used to initiate ZOOZ's Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. The company plans to use approximately 95% of the net proceeds (after repayment of outstanding promissory notes) to purchase and hold Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business.
Startup
STARTUP$0.006409-13.23%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/22 19:54
Share
Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Sunny Mining's mobile app simplifies the originally complex cloud mining process into a one-click operation. Whether you hold Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), or other major digital assets, you can easily participate in the production of crypto assets.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,214.61-2.10%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003133-6.72%
XRP
XRP$2.8569-4.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 19:45
Share
Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

On Thursday, a senior Bank of Italy official urged uniform standards to protect users as stablecoins position to go mainstream toward global traditional finance markets. Australia has also granted regulatory relief to stablecoin intermediaries, exempting them from holding separate financial services licenses when distributing these assets. Uniform Standards In Stablecoin Regulation During a speech at […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.04023-0.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08917-3.16%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November

South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV