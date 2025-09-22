ZOOZ shareholders approve previously announced $180 million private placement and Bitcoin reserve strategy proposals

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Globenewswire, that energy management solutions giant ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ) announced that at its special meeting of shareholders, shareholders voted to approve all proposals related to the company's previously announced $180 million private placement ("PIPE") and Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. Following approval, ZOOZ expects to complete the PIPE during the week of September 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and final documentation. The proceeds from the PIPE will primarily be used to initiate ZOOZ's Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. The company plans to use approximately 95% of the net proceeds (after repayment of outstanding promissory notes) to purchase and hold Bitcoin. PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Globenewswire, that energy management solutions giant ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ) announced that at its special meeting of shareholders, shareholders voted to approve all proposals related to the company's previously announced $180 million private placement ("PIPE") and Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. Following approval, ZOOZ expects to complete the PIPE during the week of September 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and final documentation. The proceeds from the PIPE will primarily be used to initiate ZOOZ's Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Strategy. The company plans to use approximately 95% of the net proceeds (after repayment of outstanding promissory notes) to purchase and hold Bitcoin.