Zora memecoin scandal erupts after Tyson Fury token disappears!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 17:51
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.62%
RealLink
REAL$0.0572-2.85%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.68+0.28%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000517-0.67%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002955-14.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01294-2.41%
Engines of Fury
FURY$0.02011-11.21%
Zora
ZORA$0.093074-15.11%

Key takeaways

The sudden launch and disappearance of a Tyson Fury token on Zora exposed crypto’s social layer. As creators link and unlink verified accounts at will, platforms like Zora and Base are left scrambling to manage perception and user safety.

When Tyson Fury’s “verified” account suddenly appeared on Zora (an NFT marketplace) with a token attached, Crypto Twitter (CT) rushed in.

But just hours later, the account vanished, the tweet was deleted, and holders claimed their money had disappeared. What unfolded was a classic trust trap.

The incident laid bare how vulnerable crypto’s social layer still is, where reputation can be weaponized, and hype can override caution.

Tyson Fury token fallout

CT went into frenzy when a “verified” Tyson Fury account launched a token on Zora, amplified by a tweet from @js_horne.

Within hours, both the account and tweet vanished; and so did the token’s trade history from users’ wallets. Confused holders accused Zora of censorship and even assumed their money had disappeared.

In reality, the token was only removed from Zora’s frontend, a standard industry move meant to protect users, while trading remained possible via coin-to-coin swaps or Uniswap [UNI].

The real problem wasn’t the protocol, but how it was handled.

Source: X

Zora’s unclear communication and clunky UX around “moderated” tokens left new users blindsided. For a platform positioning itself as the go-to for creator onboarding, the optics couldn’t have been worse.

Sahil and social engineering rug

At the center of the Fury token mess was Sahil, a familiar figure in crypto circles with a track record of celebrity coin launches and quick exits.

His reputation alone casted doubt on the project, but the real trick was in the social layer.

The playbook was simple: create a token and Zora account, link it to a verified or high-follower X (formerly Twitter) profile, post a tweet to lend credibility, and watch users flood in. 

Once the hype peaked, the account was deleted, causing the token to vanish from Zora’s frontend.

Financially, though, the rug pull fell flat. The token only reached a $400,000 market cap and $550,000 in trading volume, not exactly headline-grabbing numbers.

Base, trust and the real weak spot

The drama didn’t stop at Zora.

It spilled over to Base, where Jesse Pollak found himself trapped in a lose-lose scenario.

If he blocked Sahil, Base would look like it was censoring permissionless access. If he allowed it, critics could claim Base was backing a bad actor.

That’s classic social engineering: set up a situation where every choice looks bad, then let perception do the damage.

Pollak said,

But the deeper issue here is about trust.

‘Verified’ social accounts instantly boost the credibility of creator tokens. But when those accounts can be linked and unlinked at will, scammers can easily exploit the system.

Zora says it’s working on fixes, yet without stronger verification and on-chain transparency, these memory-hole rugs will keep happening.

Next: Michael Saylor uses MSTR stock to buy 3K Bitcoin in latest move – Details

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/zora-memecoin-scandal-erupts-after-tyson-fury-token-disappears/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump was interviewed before going to the NATO summit. When asked whether the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel was violated, Trump
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.295-1.22%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000305+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+8.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 18:44
Share
A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012106-1.57%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.35%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

PANews reported on August 26 that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE: GPUS), a diversified holding company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., reported an increase of 8,420 XRP tokens between August 18 and August 24, 2025, with a total investment of approximately $25,000. The company has now purchased a total of 31,420 XRP tokens year-to-date.
XRP
XRP$2.9118-1.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00692-2.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 19:14
Share

Trending News

More

Trump believes that both Iran and Israel have violated the ceasefire agreement and said that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been eliminated

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC

High risk, high reward: Crypto perpetual futures gain momentum in US