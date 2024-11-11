MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election
A week after the election, PANews has reviewed the top ten winners of Trump's victory from the perspective of public wealth appreciation in the market.
TRUMP
$9.002
-0.39%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
EVER
$0.00743
-1.19%
PEOPLE
$0.01878
-0.73%
WIN
$0.00006199
+1.72%
Share
PANews
2024/11/12 15:24
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.12)
Expectations are rising, who will be the next to be listed on Binance?
MEME
$0.00202
-0.19%
MEMES
$0.00008826
-0.94%
Share
PANews
2024/11/12 11:33
Kimchi Premium: Key Characteristics and Reasons of the Korean Crypto Market
The high level of participation of South Korean investors in the crypto market and the restricted market environment that leads to market inefficiency are important reasons for the existence of the kimchi premium.
Share
PANews
2024/11/12 10:30
Ten years to make a coin, analysis of the flywheel effect of HashKey ecological coin HSK
As the world's first "compliant eco-currency", HSK is not a simple exchange "platform currency". It acts like the blood of HashKey, which revitalizes the entire HashKey ecosystem through continuous oxygen injection and energy supply, transportation of value. This is not just a story of an "eco-currency", but a journey of value creation and long-term growth.
EFFECT
$0.006172
-0.51%
LIKE
$0.011903
-4.26%
HSK
$0.5002
-0.93%
NOT
$0.001886
+0.85%
Share
PANews
2024/11/12 10:28
MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high
On the evening of November 11, after MicroStrategy, a U.S. listed company, announced again that it had bought Bitcoin, Bitcoin began to rise rapidly, rising continuously from $82,000 to a new high of $89,000 at 7 o'clock this morning.
U
$0.021
-2.50%
BTC
$115,556.91
+0.45%
Share
PANews
2024/11/12 09:30
500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance
After studying 500 altcoins, we have listed 8 low-market-cap projects with the greatest potential to be listed on Binance, including Realio (RIO), Clearpool (CPOOL), Truth Terminal (GOAT), etc.
CAP
$0.0655
+0.21%
CPOOL
$0.17494
+0.06%
GOAT
$0.09103
-0.43%
MAY
$0.04957
+1.55%
Share
PANews
2024/11/12 07:47
PA Daily | BTC continues to rise and breaks through $82,000; Binance launches Meme coins ACT and PNUT
ENS Labs is building the Layer 2 network "Namechain"; MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $20 billion; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.98 billion last week.
BTC
$115,556.91
+0.45%
MORE
$0.09995
-0.88%
LAYER
$0.5633
-1.15%
ACT
$0.04006
+0.67%
ENS
$25.33
-0.35%
MEME
$0.00202
-0.19%
PNUT
$0.2211
-0.22%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 19:49
NFT’s Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence
This report deeply analyzes the current development status of the NFT market and explores potential paths for the sustainable development of NFT, helping everyone to more comprehensively understand the complexity of the NFT market and gain insight into its possible future innovation paths.
MORE
$0.09995
-0.88%
FUTURE
$0.13765
--%
NFT
$0.0000004632
-0.45%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 16:47
Another community victory? AI MEME coin ACT is about to be listed on Binance and has risen more than ten times. It has been backstabbed by developers many times.
After experiencing multiple backstabs from Dev (deployers), ACT once fell into a trough, but now it has ushered in a dramatic plot reversal. On November 11, Binance announced the launch of ACT and added a seed tag to it. After this news ignited market sentiment, ACT soared more than ten times in a short period of time.
MORE
$0.09995
-0.88%
TAG
$0.0010113
-2.25%
SEED
$0.001033
--%
AI
$0.1196
+0.41%
ACT
$0.04006
+0.67%
MEME
$0.00202
-0.19%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 15:43
Interview with Kevin Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of Gate Group: Crypto financial instruments will expand to multiple levels, and the key to increasing market share is marketing
Kevin shared how Gate Group’s sponsorship of Inter Milan promoted its business growth, Gate Group’s plan to strategically invest $10 million in the TON blockchain, and hot trends in the crypto industry such as ETFs, memes, and AI.
TON
$3.288
-2.14%
LEE
$1.93
+5.92%
AI
$0.1196
+0.41%
HOT
$0.0009706
+1.38%
Share
PANews
2024/11/11 11:50
Trending News
More
XRP & Solana ETF delays spark volatility – Stay or exit before October?
SEC crypto ETF beslissingen opnieuw uitgesteld
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)
Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure