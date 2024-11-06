MEXC Exchange
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.8)
Above the general rise, artificial intelligence and biotechnology!
PANews
2024/11/08 11:35
Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions
By mid-2025, Bitcoin could reach between $102,000 and $140,000.
PANews
2024/11/08 09:45
PA Daily | More than 250 candidates who support cryptocurrency were elected to Congress in this US election; Bitcoin once broke through $76,000 to set a new high
CCTV reported that the price of Bitcoin hit a new high and said that Trump had promised to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve; Trump's victory caused the net worth of the world's top ten richest people to increase by US$63.5 billion in a single day; MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have made a floating profit of more than US$9 billion.
PANews
2024/11/07 18:44
Buying a house is as smooth as buying coins? On-chain housing platform Propy launches Coinbase custody service and high reward plan
Propy, a star real estate project in the RWA track, launched a cryptocurrency third-party custody service based on the Coinbase Prime platform and services. Propy also announced the launch of the highest reward event in the history of Coinbase Wallet.
PANews
2024/11/07 14:00
Coinbase CEO: Thinking about the US election from a crypto perspective
A truly nonpartisan PAC would focus solely on a candidate’s stance on cryptocurrency and economic freedom, rather than which political party they belong to.
PANews
2024/11/07 13:37
Exclusive interview with HashKey Exchange CEO Livio: Hong Kong Web3 is at a critical turning point
As a veteran in the crypto space and a pioneer of Web3 in Hong Kong, Livio Weng had an in-depth discussion with PANews on the development status of Web3 in Hong Kong over the past two years, the impact of regulatory policies, and HashKey’s business strategy.
PANews
2024/11/07 10:59
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.7)
Is the bull market about to start? A new cycle is beginning
PANews
2024/11/07 10:53
PA Daily｜Trump announced victory in the 2024 US presidential election; Bitcoin once broke through $75,000 to set a new record high
The Republicans won 50 seats in the Senate, with a 99% chance of taking control of the Senate; DOGE's 24-hour trading volume on Upbit surpassed BTC, approaching $1.5 billion; an address that bet $5 million on Harris' victory has now lost about $4.9 million.
PANews
2024/11/06 18:36
MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero
Different from the atmosphere of celebrating victory in Trump's camp, investors who bet on Trump's MEME coins may find it difficult to laugh, because with Trump's successful election, his related MEME failed to usher in the imagined surge, but instead collectively failed, and most of them even suffered a sharp drop.
PANews
2024/11/06 17:51
“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?
How will Trump's election affect the future trend of the crypto market? What changes will the regulatory environment of the crypto market usher in in the future?
PANews
2024/11/06 16:21
