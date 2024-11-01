PA Daily | 21Shares submits XRP ETF application to the US SEC; the US government intends to recover $13.25 million in political donations from former FTX executives

The developer of the MAYC knockoff Mutant Ape Planet was spared from jail because the buyer's actual loss could not be determined; DWF Labs co-founder considered taking further legal action against Eugene Ng; The whale who bet $38 million on Trump's victory said he had no political purpose and was only doing it to make money.