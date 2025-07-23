MEXC Exchange
PENGU surpasses BONK to become the meme coin with the highest market value on the Solana chain, and its market value ranking rises to 54th
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the latest data from coingecko, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has surpassed Bonk (BONK) and ranked 54th in the cryptocurrency market value, becoming the
PENGU
$0.035782
-1.58%
MEME
$0.002177
+25.54%
BONK
$0.00002762
-1.18%
PANews
2025/07/23 16:22
The trillion-dollar asset management giant Charles Schwab has made a bold statement that it will "definitely compete with Coinbase" and is also planning stablecoins and tokenization
Author: Weilin, PANews As one of the leading financial services companies in the United States, Charles Schwab is accelerating its expansion into the cryptocurrency field. According to the latest statement
CHARLES
$0.0002117
-21.76%
PANews
2025/07/23 16:09
Sahara Data Service Platform DSP is officially launched, with a first-day reward pool value of over $450,000
PANews reported on July 23 that Sahara AI officially launched the Data Service Platform (DSP), which supports users to participate in the creation of AI data sets and obtain on-chain
DSP
$0.000001268
-54.79%
SAHARA
$0.08407
+2.88%
AI
$0.1308
+0.61%
PANews
2025/07/23 16:05
From the Tulip Bubble to the Bitcoin Mania: History's Speculative Mirror
Source: unlock-bc Compiler: BlockWeeks In the Netherlands in the 17th century, a flower sparked the first documented financial bubble in history - the tulip bubble . This trend, which initially
BUBBLE
$0.000572
--%
FLOWER
$0.0878
-0.34%
PANews
2025/07/23 16:00
Obmify Launches Premium Support: How the Service Works and What Benefits It Offers
The cryptocurrency industry empowers users to manage their funds and investments directly, without relying on intermediaries. However, growing attention from regulatory bodies — such as the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) — is making it increasingly difficult to operate with digital assets. In spring 2025, for example, Ukraine’s central bank began scrutinizing crypto cards, while […] Сообщение Obmify Launches Premium Support: How the Service Works and What Benefits It Offers появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
BANK
$0.05598
-2.16%
Incrypted
2025/07/23 15:23
CryptoQuant analyst: Ethereum may experience a pullback in the short term, but the magnitude and duration are not expected to be too large
PANews reported on July 23 that CryptoQuant analyst Crypto Dan said that Ethereum has recently risen sharply and may experience a correction in the short term, but the magnitude and
NOT
$0.002128
+9.86%
MAY
$0.05321
-1.60%
PANews
2025/07/23 15:13
Jack Dorsey’s Square begins onboarding merchants for Bitcoin payments
Square, the point-of-sale unit of Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc., has started onboarding merchants to accept Bitcoin payments. The rollout, confirmed by Dorsey in a July 23 post on X, marks the first phase of a wider program to enable Bitcoin…
BLOCK
$0.1835
-9.02%
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 15:00
Analysis: Retail leverage soared before FOMC, key positives may emerge in late summer
PANews reported on July 23 that Matrixport said in today's chart that in the past two weeks, Bitcoin open interest has increased significantly by $6 billion, and the annualized funding
MAY
$0.05321
-1.60%
OPEN
$0.000000121
-28.14%
PANews
2025/07/23 14:58
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refutes reports of his resignation
PANews July 23 news, according to Jinshi, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told the media this afternoon (July 23) that the Japanese media reports that he would resign "have no
PANews
2025/07/23 14:48
US looks to grab $7.1M in crypto from oil and gas investment scam
Federal prosecutors in Seattle are looking to win forfeiture of millions worth of crypto tied to an investment scheme in the hope of distributing it to victims.
LOOKS
$0.017926
-1.13%
SCAM
$0.000136
-0.36%
WIN
$0.00005912
+0.56%
PANews
2025/07/23 14:40
