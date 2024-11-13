MEXC Exchange
Aptos and Sui Data Competition: Which One Will Become the First Facebook-Based Public Chain?
Aptos and Sui, which come from the same school, are often compared with each other. Especially in the recent hot market, SUI token has led the rise in public chains, rising as high as 117% in half a month and setting a historical high. On the other hand, APTOS is not to be outdone. The BUIDL fund under BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, has expanded to Aptos.
PANews
2024/11/15 10:51
Japanese exchange Coincheck will be listed on Nasdaq. Will the Trump administration give the green light to more crypto companies' IPOs?
Under the Trump administration, will the IPO process for crypto companies accelerate as the regulatory framework is expected to become clearer?
PANews
2024/11/14 20:49
The meme has transformed into the U.S. "National Development and Reform Commission". How much room for imagination is there for DOGE promoted by Musk?
This is the most promising time for the meme: DOGE will provide "advice and guidance" to the White House outside the government and is called a core part of Trump's "Save America" campaign.
PANews
2024/11/14 19:13
PA Daily | Polymarket is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; 0G Labs completes $40 million seed round of financing
BlackRock's BUIDL fund expanded to multiple blockchains including Aptos; some iOS users of Phantom experienced app resets; Coinbase acquired the Utopia Labs team; the cumulative trading volume of the US Bitcoin spot ETF has exceeded US$500 billion.
PANews
2024/11/14 19:07
PA Chart | One chart summarizes the future price trend forecast of Bitcoin
After Trump won the US election, the price of Bitcoin hit record highs. How will the trend develop in the future? Will it continue to rise to break through $100,000, or will it gradually fall back?
PANews
2024/11/14 17:22
DeSci Manifesto: How decentralized science can “disrupt” scientific research?
Today, at the dawn of the DeSci space, the bottom-up capacity has been built to launch scientific DAOs. The combination of speculation, commercialization, and philosophical reform has opened up new markets for scientific research. R&D is packaged into a brand and sold to consumers. Tokens are a brand for a pay-per-use form of scientific research.
PANews
2024/11/14 15:45
From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated
From the FBI raid on the founder of Polymarket to the political movement in the United States triggered by the euthanasia of Peanut, it has evolved into a public protest against issues such as regulation, free will, and political motivations. The popularity of PolitiFi-like MEME coins such as Free Shayne Coplan and Pnut has further proved that the crypto market is increasingly becoming a tool for protest and reform in the United States.
PANews
2024/11/14 14:28
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.14)
Meme supercycle enters super-fomo mode
PANews
2024/11/14 11:27
PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion
Bitwise acquired Attestant, a service provider for Ethereum staking services; Coinbase launched the COIN50 index; Upbit added USDT trading pairs for 12 tokens including AGLD, FIL, ARPA, and launched AGLD in the Korean won market.
PANews
2024/11/13 19:22
Bhutan’s Bitcoin holdings account for one-third of its GDP. Could Bitcoin become the new favorite reserve asset of global countries?
As Bitcoin enters a new upward cycle, national Bitcoin “pixiu” such as Bhutan are reaping rich rewards. At the same time, as major economies such as the United States gradually turn positive and open to Bitcoin, it is expected that more countries will list Bitcoin as a national reserve asset in the future.
PANews
2024/11/13 17:49
