Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance’s global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection
PANews exclusively interviewed Binance CMO Rachel Conlan, trying to reveal Binance's marketing focus, brand promotion strategy and KPI. Rachel said that Binance executives including CEO Richard Teng and He Yi would hold meetings every night to maintain agile communication. She also admitted, "This is the most exciting and challenging job I have ever done."
PANews
2024/11/13 14:01
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.13)
“America was saved by a squirrel and memecoin”
PANews
2024/11/13 11:13
PA Daily | BTC price fluctuates violently, approaching $90,000; MicroStrategy purchases another 27,200 Bitcoins
OpenAI CEO: I am optimistic about the bright prospects of cryptocurrency; Tesla's Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $1 billion; Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is very supportive of cryptocurrency.
PANews
2024/11/12 19:01
A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election
A week after the election, PANews has reviewed the top ten winners of Trump's victory from the perspective of public wealth appreciation in the market.
PANews
2024/11/12 15:24
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.12)
Expectations are rising, who will be the next to be listed on Binance?
PANews
2024/11/12 11:33
Kimchi Premium: Key Characteristics and Reasons of the Korean Crypto Market
The high level of participation of South Korean investors in the crypto market and the restricted market environment that leads to market inefficiency are important reasons for the existence of the kimchi premium.
PANews
2024/11/12 10:30
Ten years to make a coin, analysis of the flywheel effect of HashKey ecological coin HSK
As the world's first "compliant eco-currency", HSK is not a simple exchange "platform currency". It acts like the blood of HashKey, which revitalizes the entire HashKey ecosystem through continuous oxygen injection and energy supply, transportation of value. This is not just a story of an "eco-currency", but a journey of value creation and long-term growth.
PANews
2024/11/12 10:28
MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high
On the evening of November 11, after MicroStrategy, a U.S. listed company, announced again that it had bought Bitcoin, Bitcoin began to rise rapidly, rising continuously from $82,000 to a new high of $89,000 at 7 o'clock this morning.
PANews
2024/11/12 09:30
500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance
After studying 500 altcoins, we have listed 8 low-market-cap projects with the greatest potential to be listed on Binance, including Realio (RIO), Clearpool (CPOOL), Truth Terminal (GOAT), etc.
PANews
2024/11/12 07:47
PA Daily | BTC continues to rise and breaks through $82,000; Binance launches Meme coins ACT and PNUT
ENS Labs is building the Layer 2 network "Namechain"; MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $20 billion; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.98 billion last week.
PANews
2024/11/11 19:49
