NFT’s Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence

NFT's Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence

This report deeply analyzes the current development status of the NFT market and explores potential paths for the sustainable development of NFT, helping everyone to more comprehensively understand the complexity of the NFT market and gain insight into its possible future innovation paths.
PANews2024/11/11 16:47
Another community victory? AI MEME coin ACT is about to be listed on Binance and has risen more than ten times. It has been backstabbed by developers many times.

Another community victory? AI MEME coin ACT is about to be listed on Binance and has risen more than ten times. It has been backstabbed by developers many times.

After experiencing multiple backstabs from Dev (deployers), ACT once fell into a trough, but now it has ushered in a dramatic plot reversal. On November 11, Binance announced the launch of ACT and added a seed tag to it. After this news ignited market sentiment, ACT soared more than ten times in a short period of time.
PANews2024/11/11 15:43
Interview with Kevin Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of Gate Group: Crypto financial instruments will expand to multiple levels, and the key to increasing market share is marketing

Interview with Kevin Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of Gate Group: Crypto financial instruments will expand to multiple levels, and the key to increasing market share is marketing

Kevin shared how Gate Group’s sponsorship of Inter Milan promoted its business growth, Gate Group’s plan to strategically invest $10 million in the TON blockchain, and hot trends in the crypto industry such as ETFs, memes, and AI.
PANews2024/11/11 11:50
Financing Weekly Report | 19 public financing events; &quot;Solidity 2.0&quot; development company Vlayer completed a $10 million pre-seed round of financing

Financing Weekly Report | 19 public financing events; &quot;Solidity 2.0&quot; development company Vlayer completed a $10 million pre-seed round of financing

Messari&#39;s report showed that the amount of financing in the crypto industry increased by 96% month-on-month to US$1.76 billion in October, the highest since November 2023.
PANews2024/11/11 10:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.11)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.11)

Rising prices bring &quot;faith&quot;
PANews2024/11/11 10:22
RWA brings about a paradigm shift in finance? Interpreting Hong Kong’s crypto ambitions from OSL’s selected sandbox projects

RWA brings about a paradigm shift in finance? Interpreting Hong Kong's crypto ambitions from OSL's selected sandbox projects

RWA tokenization is a historic departure for Hong Kong’s digital asset finance, and retail products may become a key trigger point.
PANews2024/11/11 10:00
PA Daily | Bitcoin is approaching a new high of $80,000; Tether has issued 4 billion USDT on Ethereum in the past three days, most of which flowed into exchanges

PA Daily | Bitcoin is approaching a new high of $80,000; Tether has issued 4 billion USDT on Ethereum in the past three days, most of which flowed into exchanges

MicroStrategy&#39;s Bitcoin holdings have generated unrealized profits of over $10 billion; Ethereum&#39;s market value surpassed Johnson &amp; Johnson to rank 33rd in the global asset rankings; CryptoPunks and BAYC are the only two NFT series that have continued to rank in the top 10 by monthly average market value since 2022; this week&#39;s NFT transaction volume increased by 14.99% month-on-month to US$95.72 million, but the number of buyers fell by more than 90% month-on-month.
PANews2024/11/10 17:08
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium

Raydium accounts for 60.7% of the total trading volume of Solana ecosystem DEX.
PANews2024/11/10 09:01
PA Daily | US SEC postpones decision on listing Ethereum spot ETF options on New York Stock Exchange; Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol

PA Daily | US SEC postpones decision on listing Ethereum spot ETF options on New York Stock Exchange; Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol

The crypto industry&#39;s $135 million US election campaign has not lost a single battle in the 48 elections to date; Sky Forum has released a new SPK token economics proposal; Smart Money, with a swing win rate of 85.7%, made a profit of $1.51 million on ETH in its 15th swing trade; Binance Futures will launch GRASS, DRIFT and SWELL 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts.
PANews2024/11/09 17:08
PA Daily | Bitcoin spot ETFs had a record net inflow of $1.376 billion yesterday; the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected

PA Daily | Bitcoin spot ETFs had a record net inflow of $1.376 billion yesterday; the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected

Zhao Changpeng revealed that he had received an offer to sell his controlling stake in Binance: &quot;No action yet but happy to review every offer&quot;; 281 pro-crypto candidates were elected to congressional seats, including 263 to the House of Representatives and 18 to the Senate; MakerDAO voted to maintain its brand renamed &quot;Sky&quot;.
PANews2024/11/08 18:52

