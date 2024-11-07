MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A Deep Dive into Aerodrome, the Liquidity Engine on Base
Aerodrome achieves a flywheel effect by aligning incentives between different protocol participants.
EFFECT
$0.006172
-0.16%
DEEP
$0.163497
+1.40%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 17:38
Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects
In this article, PANews sorted out the MEME coin holdings of 5 crypto market makers, which hold a total of more than US$120 million worth of MEME coins. Among them, Wintermute is the institution with the largest holdings and the most popular projects, and many of its MEME coins have been successfully listed on Binance. The holdings of other institutions are relatively small, mainly old MEME coins such as PEPE and SHIB.
SHIB
$0.00001258
+0.07%
GET
$0.011317
-2.59%
MORE
$0.09997
-0.89%
MAJOR
$0.16317
+2.26%
PEPE
$0.00001076
+0.93%
MEME
$0.002019
-4.40%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 16:05
PA Chart | Nine popular candidates for SEC chairman in one chart
As Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, his promise to fire US SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on his first day in office attracted widespread attention, and the market was full of speculation about the next chairman.
TRUMP
$8.976
-0.18%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 11:53
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.8)
Above the general rise, artificial intelligence and biotechnology!
MEME
$0.002019
-4.40%
MEMES
$0.00008855
-1.06%
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 11:35
Bitcoin Market Report: Key Trends, Insights and Bullish Price Predictions
By mid-2025, Bitcoin could reach between $102,000 and $140,000.
Share
PANews
2024/11/08 09:45
PA Daily | More than 250 candidates who support cryptocurrency were elected to Congress in this US election; Bitcoin once broke through $76,000 to set a new high
CCTV reported that the price of Bitcoin hit a new high and said that Trump had promised to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve; Trump's victory caused the net worth of the world's top ten richest people to increase by US$63.5 billion in a single day; MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have made a floating profit of more than US$9 billion.
TRUMP
$8.976
-0.18%
MORE
$0.09997
-0.89%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PEOPLE
$0.01878
-1.05%
NET
$0.00010751
+4.54%
Share
PANews
2024/11/07 18:44
Buying a house is as smooth as buying coins? On-chain housing platform Propy launches Coinbase custody service and high reward plan
Propy, a star real estate project in the RWA track, launched a cryptocurrency third-party custody service based on the Coinbase Prime platform and services. Propy also announced the launch of the highest reward event in the history of Coinbase Wallet.
REAL
$0.05159
+6.74%
HOUSE
$0.017162
-11.04%
STAR
$0.006069
+1.26%
RWA
$0.004967
-4.20%
Share
PANews
2024/11/07 14:00
Coinbase CEO: Thinking about the US election from a crypto perspective
A truly nonpartisan PAC would focus solely on a candidate’s stance on cryptocurrency and economic freedom, rather than which political party they belong to.
FREEDOM
$0.00000003929
-11.10%
Share
PANews
2024/11/07 13:37
Exclusive interview with HashKey Exchange CEO Livio: Hong Kong Web3 is at a critical turning point
As a veteran in the crypto space and a pioneer of Web3 in Hong Kong, Livio Weng had an in-depth discussion with PANews on the development status of Web3 in Hong Kong over the past two years, the impact of regulatory policies, and HashKey’s business strategy.
SPACE
$0.1546
+1.31%
Share
PANews
2024/11/07 10:59
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.7)
Is the bull market about to start? A new cycle is beginning
BULL
$0.002545
+1.88%
MEME
$0.002019
-4.40%
MEMES
$0.00008855
-1.06%
Share
PANews
2024/11/07 10:53
Trending News
More
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns
Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026
Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months
BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!
First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed