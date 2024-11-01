The market value of MEME coin Pnut once exceeded 100 million yuan. The death of Peanut, a popular squirrel supported by Musk, triggered a political movement in the United States.

Over the past weekend, the MEME coin Pnut became a favorite target of Degens, and its market value exceeded the $100 million mark in just one day. This craze was related to the news that the American Internet celebrity squirrel Peanut was euthanized after being "arrested", and it evolved into an American political movement with the "fueling" of public figures such as Musk.