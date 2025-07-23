MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
UK to ban public sector from making ransomware payments
The UK will prohibit its public sector, such as its health service and local councils, from paying ransomware in a bid to “smash the cyber criminal business model.”
CYBER
$1.7418
+1.62%
BID
$0.06885
-6.68%
BAN
$0.06727
+1.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:49
DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:43
A whale is suspected of selling 300 WBTC in the early morning, and has sold a total of 1,000 BTC in the past 4 days
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the address that built a position of 1,074 WBTC at an average price of $10,708 four
BTC
$117,638.82
+0.13%
WBTC
$117,453.4
+0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:39
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, the Nikkei 225 index extended its gains and stood above 41,000 points, up more than 3% on the day. The short-term
MORE
$0.10012
-0.21%
GAINS
$0.02538
-0.74%
MAY
$0.05321
-1.26%
ROSE
$0.02565
-2.47%
INDEX
$1.354
+2.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:36
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin is expected to reach $250,000 and Ethereum will reach $10,000 by the end of this year
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, Arthur Hayes predicted that by the end of this year, the price of Bitcoin will reach $250,000 and the price of
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:34
A whale PENGU short position was liquidated last night and lost $13.15 million, and then reopened the short position
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the PENGU 3x short position at address 0x670...af6e0 was liquidated at 9 o'clock last night and
PENGU
$0.035728
-1.73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:24
Yu Weiwen: Avoid excessive speculation in stablecoins. At best, only a few stablecoin licenses will be issued in the initial stage.
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue talked about stablecoins again. With the recent hot speculation of the stablecoin concept,
STAGE
$0.00005
-4.21%
HOT
$0.00099
-1.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:14
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of rules for stablecoin issuers next week
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will release a summary of the rules for stablecoin issuers next week.
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:13
Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA" to discuss topics such as RWA
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the WeChat public account of Shanghai Data Exchange, which was introduced by Jinshi, on July 21, Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door
RWA
$0.003572
+6.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 10:10
A new wallet received another 33,644 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to about $126 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 33,644 ETH (worth $126 million) from FalconX. The wallet currently holds a total
WALLET
$0.02361
+11.89%
ETH
$3,769.49
-0.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 09:59
Trending News
More
TRON becomes primary settlement layer for Tether’s USDT, data show
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
A trader opened a long position of 238,900 SOL an hour ago
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions