BNB breaks through $800, hitting a new all-time high

PANews reported on July 23 that market data showed that BNB broke through $800 and is now trading at $803.43, with a 24-hour increase of 4.93%, setting a record high.
Binance Coin
BNB$802.28+1.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0077+9.53%
PANews2025/07/23 08:47
The size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is currently about 519,000 ETH, a new high since January 2024

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, the size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is about 519,000 ETH (worth about $1.9 billion), a record high since January
Ethereum
ETH$3,769.55-0.72%
PANews2025/07/23 08:41
A new wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN through TWAP orders.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.86+0.16%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0236+11.79%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.0359-4.50%
PANews2025/07/23 08:40
WisdomTree renames its stablecoin WUSD to USDW and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the future

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, WisdomTree announced that it would rename its stablecoin WUSD to USDW, and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the
WSPN
WUSD$1.0003+0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11691-2.11%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
PANews2025/07/23 08:34
Dan Tapiero's two funds will merge to form a new brand 50T and launch a new $500 million crypto fund

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 10T Holdings (10T) and 1RoundTable Partners (1RT), two crypto growth equity funds founded by senior macro investor Dan Tapiero, completed
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
FORM
FORM$3.8621+1.35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1837-9.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
PANews2025/07/23 08:20
Source: Polymarket is considering issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, people familiar with the matter said that the crypto prediction market platform Polymarket is considering whether to launch its own customized
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01977-0.65%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
PANews2025/07/23 08:07
Six ETF issuers submit amendments to cryptocurrency ETF physical redemption, sending a "positive signal" to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 21Shares, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Galaxy, VanEck and WisdomTree all submitted revised proposals to the US SEC on Tuesday, requesting that
SIX
SIX$0.02088+0.14%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1837-9.37%
PANews2025/07/23 07:55
DEX and tokenization platform Syntetika completes $2.5 million seed round

PANews reported on July 23 that according to its official blog, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced that its tokenization platform and decentralized exchange Syntetika
Newton
AB$0.008491+0.27%
B
B$0.52148+3.90%
SEED
SEED$0.001056-1.12%
PANews2025/07/23 07:36
U.S. prosecutors seek to recover $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas investment fraud

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington has filed a civil recovery lawsuit for $7.1 million in
U Coin
U$0.01087-2.16%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1837-9.37%
PANews2025/07/23 07:35
Square to launch native Bitcoin payments for select merchants starting today

PANews reported on July 23 that Jack Dorsey announced on the X platform that his payment company Square will launch native Bitcoin payment services for its first few merchants starting
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
PANews2025/07/23 07:31

