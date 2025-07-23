MEXC Exchange
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
LetsBonk Grows Market Share to 64% on Solana Meme Token Launch Platform
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the market share of LetsBonk, a Meme token launch platform based on Solana, has increased from 5% a month ago
PANews
2025/07/23 07:17
The US SEC approved Bitwise's application for conversion of crypto index funds, but then urgently stopped it
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. SEC's Division of Trading and Markets approved the "accelerated conversion" application of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF
PANews
2025/07/23 07:07
21Shares Submits S-1 Documents Related to ONDO ETF to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Blcok, 21Shares has submitted an application to launch an ETF that tracks the native token ONDO of the RWA platform Ondo
PANews
2025/07/23 07:01
How GameSquare is monetizing a $38m Ether treasury with NFTs
While most firms treat NFTs as marketing gimmicks, GameSquare is flipping the script, deploying them as financial instruments.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:30
Tesla's futuristic diner is here, serving fries and popcorn—but where's the Dogecoin?
Tesla Diner patrons noticed the absence of Dogecoin payments, despite Musk's earlier endorsement, turning what could’ve been a crypto milestone into a missed opportunity.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:15
DeFi Dev Corp. nears 1 million SOL with public market backing
With 999,999 SOL now locked in its treasury, DeFi Dev Corp. is quietly becoming one of Solana’s largest institutional holders. The company is staking, validating, and compounding its way into the network’s core infrastructure. On Monday, July 21, DeFi Dev…
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:00
Poseidon debuts with $15m to fuel AI's leap from words to physical worlds
As AI shifts from text to robotics, the battle for training data is entering a new phase. Poseidon, backed by a16z, is positioning itself as the arbiter of this next-gen data economy, where provenance and licensing are non-negotiable.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 04:39
El Salvador's 'Daily Bitcoin' claims crumble under IMF scrutiny
An IMF review reveals that El Salvador stopped buying Bitcoin in February as part of a $1.4 billion loan agreement. This contradicts ongoing claims by Salvadoran officials about daily BTC purchases.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 04:00
Lawyers For Roman Storm May File For A Mistrial After Key Witness Testimony
The legal defense team of Roman Storm is considering whether to file for a mistrial after they were unable to trace key witness testimony back to Tornado Cash, the crypto mixer developer’s lawyers said on Monday. Roman Storm Defense Team Considers Mistrial Filing According to reports, Storm’s legal team told U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla they could not verify that funds belonging to witness Hanfeng Leng—who lost $250,000 to a pig butchering scam in 2021—were eventually sent through Tornado Cash. “Based on our research over the weekend, we can’t find that any of Ms. Lin’s fund went to Tornado Cash,” Inner City Press reported Storm’s counsel as saying. “We need to confer with Mr. Storm about moving for a mistrial.” P.S. – after jury leaves, before they repair to "alternate jury room," Storm's lawyer Patton: Based on our research over the weekend, we can't find that any of Ms. Lin's fund went to Tornado Cash. We need to confer with Mr. Storm about moving for a mistrial — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 21, 2025 If Failla should approve the mistrial motion, Storm’s trial could be dismissed altogether or the DeFi developer could face retrial. Serious Errors In Tornado Cash Case, Defense Lawyers Say News of Storm’s potential mistrial filing comes over a week after the defense claimed in a July 12 court document that the prosecution’s case against the high-profile developer contains “serious errors” and “factual inaccuracies” that purportedly “call into question the integrity of its intended presentation to the jury.” Storm’s lawyers alleged that key Telegram messages from reported co-conspirator Alex Pertsev’s phone, which the prosecution plans to present in court, are “cherry-picked” and “missing information identifying the author of messages that are forwarded.” “It appears the Telegram messages that were extracted are not accurate,” Storm’s lawyers state in the court filing. “The fact that they are plainly missing critical information undermines their reliability.” On the same day, the crypto mixer employee begged his social media followers for contributions to his legal defense fund. “I need to raise $500K in the next few days and $1.5M within a couple of weeks to sustain our fight—covering escalating legal fees, expert witnesses, and research as the case extends beyond the initial 2-week projection,” Storm wrote. “My team is working nonstop to defend code as free speech, protect software development, and push back against government overreach that threatens us all,” he added. It is still unclear whether Storm will go forward and push for a mistrial.
CryptoNews
2025/07/23 03:40
JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT
JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Fxstreet
2025/07/23 03:15
