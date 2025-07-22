MEXC Exchange
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:00
Senate Agriculture Committee postpones CFTC Chairman nomination vote, working to reschedule
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , after the Senate Agriculture Committee removed CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz and another nominee from the voting list yesterday,
PANews
2025/07/22 21:58
Spot gold hits $3,420
PANews reported on July 22 that spot gold continued to climb, reaching $3,420 per ounce, its highest level since June 16, and up 0.68% on the day.
PANews
2025/07/22 21:54
Genius Group's Bitcoin holdings have increased to 200
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph , Genius Group has doubled its Bitcoin holdings to 200 , and plans to increase it to 1,000 by the end
PANews
2025/07/22 21:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 1,477 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 75,296 ETH
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 1,477 BTC (about $176 million) today, of which ARK21Shares had an outflow
PANews
2025/07/22 21:45
Grayscale addresses transferred more than 314 BTC to Coinbase, with a total value of more than $37.5 million
PANews reported on July 22 that on-chain data showed that at 21:18 Beijing time, Grayscale’s two Bitcoin Trust addresses transferred 235.99 and 78.66 BTC to Coinbase Prime respectively, totaling 314.65
PANews
2025/07/22 21:42
CertiK releases Skynet stablecoin rating report: USDT, USDC, PYUSD, RLUSD lead the pack
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the Skynet Stablecoin Panorama Report for the First Half of 2025 released by Web3 security company CertiK, the total global stablecoin supply
PANews
2025/07/22 21:36
ZachXBT: Crypto Beast deactivates X account, may return with a new name
PANews reported on July 22 that according to ZachXBT , Crypto Beast has just deactivated its X account and is expected to reappear in a few days and may change
PANews
2025/07/22 21:32
Several members of the U.S. Senate released a draft on market structure, focusing on the regulation of crypto assets
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , Tim Scott , Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Lummis , Hagerty and Moreno jointly released the much-anticipated
PANews
2025/07/22 21:26
U.S. Congress releases draft to discuss cryptocurrency market structure
According to PANews on July 22, the U.S. Congress released a draft discussion on the cryptocurrency market structure.
PANews
2025/07/22 21:23
