The market value of narrative token DORA has exceeded US$400 million, and the number of addresses holding DORA has reached a new high of 82,000.
PANews reported on July 22 that according to GMGN data, the market value of DORA, a community-driven asset built on BNB Chain, has exceeded US$400 million today
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 20:30
Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools
A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:30
Zebec crypto extends rally on Algorand integration into Zebec Cards and payroll ecosystem
Zebec crypto surged to a $0.0045 intraday high, likely driven by the integration of Algorand, which now allows ALGO tokens to be spent globally through Zebec Cards.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges
DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy.
Share
US State Department: US will withdraw from UNESCO
PANews reported on July 22 that the US State Department said the US will withdraw from UNESCO. US Treasury Secretary Benson said there is no indication that Powell should resign
Hong Kong Customs cracked a case of money laundering using stablecoins, involving an amount of about 1.15 billion yuan
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Sing Tao Daily, Hong Kong Customs today cracked a case of suspected money laundering using smuggled cash and virtual assets
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to GlobeNewswire, SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) purchased 79,949 Ethereum at an average price of $3,238 per Ethereum between July 14
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?
By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas
Cryptocurrency and blockchain segments are among the most promising areas for development. This was stated by 47% of respondents from fintech companies surveyed as part of the research conducted by the authors of the “Ukrainian Directory of Fintech Companies 2025”. The publication contains the results of a survey of 150 industry participants and Ukrainian banks, […] Сообщение 47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
