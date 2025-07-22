2025-08-01 Friday

OpenAI and Oracle reach agreement to build 4.5 GW "Stargate" AI data center

OpenAI and Oracle reach agreement to build 4.5 GW "Stargate" AI data center

PANews reported on July 22 that OpenAI: and Oracle (ORCL.N) have reached an agreement to further develop 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity for the Stargate project.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.129-0.99%
PANews2025/07/22 18:24
Machi Big Brother suffered huge floating losses due to the decline of $PUMP

Machi Big Brother suffered huge floating losses due to the decline of $PUMP

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens, as the price of $PUMP fell below the selling price, Machi Big Brother (@machibigbrother) is now facing a floating loss
Nowchain
NOW$0.00772+9.50%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002847+8.08%
PANews2025/07/22 18:19
Bernstein raises price targets for Meta and Alphabet

Bernstein raises price targets for Meta and Alphabet

PANews reported on July 22 that Bernstein raised its target price for Alphabet (GOOG.O) from $185 to $195 and its target price for Meta Platforms (META.O) from $700 to $775.
PANews2025/07/22 18:16
TD Cowen: Strategy premium is reasonable, Bitcoin holdings are expected to be close to 900,000 in 2027

TD Cowen: Strategy premium is reasonable, Bitcoin holdings are expected to be close to 900,000 in 2027

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block , TD Cowen said that the premium of Strategy ( MSTR ) is reasonable. After Strategy increased its holdings of
Big Red
TD$0.000001283-6.69%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1834-9.34%
PANews2025/07/22 18:14
Blockchain game TOKYO BEAST announces the upcoming termination of service

Blockchain game TOKYO BEAST announces the upcoming termination of service

PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the blockchain game project TOKYO BEAST will officially terminate its services at 08:00 (UTC) on August 24, 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.825+11.70%
PANews2025/07/22 18:11
Seoul's Big Gamble: Can Crypto Assets Reshape South Korea's Economic Future?

Seoul's Big Gamble: Can Crypto Assets Reshape South Korea's Economic Future?

Why Seoul is betting its economic future on digital assets Original author: Thejaswini MA, Token Dispatch Original translation: Peter, Techub News On that bizarre night in December 2024, when former
Mind-AI
MA$0.000603-24.43%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+6.77%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11691-2.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01678+3.13%
PANews2025/07/22 18:00
Shanghai: Developing AI+AR, AI+MR and other multi-form eyewear products

Shanghai: Developing AI+AR, AI+MR and other multi-form eyewear products

PANews reported on July 22 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Shanghai Next Generation Display Industry High-Quality Development Action Plan (2026-2030)". It pointed out that smart
Arweave
AR$7.115-2.90%
FORM
FORM$3.8596+1.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.129-0.99%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00426+1.04%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07973+1.00%
PANews2025/07/22 17:34
071labs makes strategic investment in Bitcoin scaling project Nubit

071labs makes strategic investment in Bitcoin scaling project Nubit

PANews reported on July 22 that 071labs announced a strategic investment in Nubit, a core infrastructure project for Bitcoin expansion. Nubit is committed to improving the scalability, usability and openness
Core DAO
CORE$0.5156-2.80%
PANews2025/07/22 17:26
Swedish Bitcoin Treasury firm H100 Group cross-lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Swedish Bitcoin Treasury firm H100 Group cross-lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

H100 Group AB has joined the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, adding to its existing listing on Sweden’s NGM Nordic Growth Market, as the company moves up to 44th place among the world’s largest public Bitcoin treasury holders. H100 Group AB, a…
Newton
AB$0.008452-0.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.31619+2.40%
Crypto.news2025/07/22 17:20
Futu and China Asset Management Hong Kong have reached a strategic cooperation on Web3.0 and will launch a series of tokenized money market fund products

Futu and China Asset Management Hong Kong have reached a strategic cooperation on Web3.0 and will launch a series of tokenized money market fund products

PANews reported on July 22 that Futu Group announced that it has reached a long-term strategic cooperation on Web3.0 with China Asset Management (Hong Kong). The two parties will jointly
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
PANews2025/07/22 17:04

