MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Solana pumped 17,100% in 8 months in 2021; These 3 coins could do the same
Solana’s 17,100% surge in 2021 set the standard, and in 2025, coins like Little Pepe, Dogecoin, and Cardano are catching attention as the next big breakout contenders. #partnercontent
LIKE
$0.010134
-5.51%
DOGECOIN
$0.000000099
-10.81%
PEPE
$0.00001109
-2.97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 00:00
H100 Group purchased an additional 140.25 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 510 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 21 that H100 Group purchased an additional 140.25 bitcoins at an average price of 1,169,277 Swedish kronor per bitcoin. The group's total bitcoin holdings have now
NOW
$0.00768
+9.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 23:55
U.S. Treasury to review scope of anti-money laundering rules at some point in future
PANews reported on July 21 that the US Treasury Department will review the scope of anti-money laundering rules at some point in the future.
U
$0.01087
-2.07%
FUTURE
$0.11695
-2.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 23:47
Mercurity Fintech reaches $200 million SOL funding agreement with Solana Ventures
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block , Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding signed a $ 200 million equity credit agreement with Solana Ventures to advance its Solana
SOL
$176.73
-1.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 23:42
Trump Media turns Bitcoin into corporate fortress at $2b mark
What began as a battleground against big tech censorship has quietly morphed into one of corporate America’s most aggressive Bitcoin plays. Trump Media now sits on $2 billion in BTC, a treasury strategy CEO Devin Nunes frames as both financial…
BTC
$117,560.95
-0.06%
AMERICA
$0.0002972
-11.70%
NOW
$0.00768
+9.87%
TRUMP
$9.142
-1.76%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 23:42
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 424 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on July 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $424 million, of which $230 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 23:30
Chu Tianlong: Plan to provide cross-border settlement solutions combining stablecoins and SIM cards for partner banks
PANews reported on July 21 that Chu Tianlong held an online exchange meeting for investors. An institutional investor asked: What progress has the company made in the digital currency business
CROSS
$0.3164
+2.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 23:06
Progressives are losing the crypto future
As US conservatives rapidly shape the crypto landscape through policy, funding and grassroots adoption, progressives remain divided and hesitant. Progressives lack a unified strategy and risk losing relevance.
FUTURE
$0.11695
-2.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 23:02
Justin Sun to travel to space on a Blue Origin rocket
PANews reported on July 21 that according to zoomer, Justin Sun is about to take a Blue Origin rocket to participate in a space launch mission. According to Jinshi, Blue
SPACE
$0.1763
+12.79%
BLUE
$0.07998
+0.67%
SUN
$0.021539
-0.25%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001253
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 22:58
Strategy’s $740m Bitcoin bet signals no ceiling for BTC conviction
Bitcoin’s price surged past $122,000 last week, Strategy grew its holdings to over 607,770 BTC, proving its conviction hasn’t wavered. The company’s stash is now worth more than the cash reserves of ExxonMobil, cementing its position as a heavyweight in both crypto and traditional finance.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 22:51
Trending News
More
LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone
The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC
Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions
Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months
White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates