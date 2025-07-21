2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Insider: Polymarket to acquire compliant exchange QCX for $112 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket will legally return to the US market after reaching an acquisition agreement with QCX. Previously, Polymarket
PANews2025/07/21 22:50
Spot gold stands above $3,400

According to PANews on July 21, spot gold broke through $3,400 per ounce, up 1.48% on the day.
PANews2025/07/21 22:36
Upexi's SOL holdings rose to 1.818 million, with a market value of US$331 million

PANews reported on July 21 that Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI ), a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, announced that it had purchased an additional 100,000 SOL
PANews2025/07/21 22:27
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 110,473 ETH

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC (about $454 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
PANews2025/07/21 22:21
Listed companies purchased a net amount of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week, with Strategy leading the way with an increase of over $700 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) bought a total of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Among them, Strategy
PANews2025/07/21 22:04
TON narrowly avoids blockchain crash: ‘Security remains highest priority’

TON network averted a major crash after TonBit security firm found a bug in the TVM.
Crypto.news2025/07/21 22:03
Telegram founder: Black market speculation of rare usernames, digital IDs, etc. creates extortion risks

PANews reported on July 21 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov had just posted on his channel that the price of rare usernames, digital IDs and gifts had soared to over
PANews2025/07/21 22:02
XRP News: Savvy Investors Turn to IOTA Miner Cloud Mining to Add a Steady Income Every Day

CryptoNews2025/07/21 22:01
A user lost $1.23 million in assets due to mistakenly entering a phishing website

PANews reported on July 21 that SlowMist founder Cos ( Yu Xian ) tweeted that a user searched for aave on Google and clicked on the first search result, which
PANews2025/07/21 21:51
Amber Group Accelerator amber.ac Launches BUIDL_QUESTS 2025: Record-breaking Funding of Over $10 Million to Drive Innovation at AgentFi

PANews reported on July 21 that amber.ac, a Web3 accelerator under Amber Group, officially launched the second global hackathon BUIDL_QUESTS 2025, with a total incentive amount of over 10 million
PANews2025/07/21 21:38

