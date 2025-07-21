2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Morocco’s Central Bank Completes Draft Crypto Assets Bill

Morocco’s Central Bank Completes Draft Crypto Assets Bill

PANews reported on July 21 that the Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco stated at the African Central Bank Conference in Rabat that Morocco has finalized a draft law
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05594-2.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 19:21
Best crypto to buy as the altcoin season index jumps

Best crypto to buy as the altcoin season index jumps

The altcoin season index continued soaring on Monday, as most coins outperformed Bitcoin, which has remained in a tight range since last week. The index jumped to 58, its highest level in months. Similarly, the closely watched crypto Fear and…
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02242-0.75%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.353+1.95%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001657-8.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 19:16
Antalpha's shareholders' meeting approved several important proposals, including increasing the company's authorized share capital and restructuring share classes.

Antalpha's shareholders' meeting approved several important proposals, including increasing the company's authorized share capital and restructuring share classes.

PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings held a special shareholders meeting today, with a total of 19,318,273 common shares participating in the vote,
Share
PANews2025/07/21 19:12
Co-founder Joseph Lubin will serve as the torchbearer for Ethereum's 10th anniversary, saying the protocol has been running stably and uninterruptedly for ten years

Co-founder Joseph Lubin will serve as the torchbearer for Ethereum's 10th anniversary, saying the protocol has been running stably and uninterruptedly for ten years

PANews reported on July 21 that Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin was invited to be the torchbearer for the 10th anniversary celebration of Ethereum. He said that the Ethereum protocol has
Share
PANews2025/07/21 19:09
Jingwei Tiandi: Launching a self-developed global stable currency payment platform

Jingwei Tiandi: Launching a self-developed global stable currency payment platform

PANews reported on July 21 that Jingwei Tiandi announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the company announced its entry into the field of crypto payments and will release
Share
PANews2025/07/21 19:05
a16z: How does the CLARITY Act create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies?

a16z: How does the CLARITY Act create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies?

By Miles Jennings, Head of Crypto Policy and General Counsel, a16z Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News The U.S. House of Representatives recently advanced an important new "market structure" bill with
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04048-3.34%
U Coin
U$0.01087-2.07%
LUFFY
LUFFY$0.00003331--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016105+17.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 19:00
Ethereum’s $3,800 rally powers record $4.4 billion crypto funds inflows

Ethereum’s $3,800 rally powers record $4.4 billion crypto funds inflows

Ethereum is taking the lead in driving institutional capital into digital assets, and its steady uptrend has fueled the largest weekly inflows ever recorded for crypto funds. In its Monday report, CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products saw $4.39…
Everscale
EVER$0.00994+3.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 18:59
Existing DeFi vaults fall short where it matters most | Opinion

Existing DeFi vaults fall short where it matters most | Opinion

What DeFi needs next isn’t just more automation. It needs better alignment between retail investors and vault managers.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006+0.01%
Threshold
T$0.01762+1.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001996-4.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 18:48
XRP vs. LILPEPE: Potential 1-year returns on a $2,000 investment

XRP vs. LILPEPE: Potential 1-year returns on a $2,000 investment

As institutional money eyes XRP and altcoins regain momentum, traders are weighing stable bets like XRP against high-upside plays like LILPEPE. #partnercontent
Wink
LIKE$0.010134-5.51%
XRP
XRP$3.0759-1.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/21 18:48
Crypto Funds Hit Record $4.39B Weekly Inflows – Biggest Rally Coming Soon?

Crypto Funds Hit Record $4.39B Weekly Inflows – Biggest Rally Coming Soon?

Digital asset investment products recorded an all-time high in weekly inflows of $4.39 billion, surpassing the previous record of $4.27 billion set after the U.S. election in December 2024 and pushing total assets under management to a historic $220 billion, according to CoinShares . The surge marks the 14th consecutive week of inflows, bringing year-to-date totals to $27 billion as institutional appetite intensifies across Bitcoin and Ethereum products. Institutions are Flocking Crypto Weekly trading turnover in exchange-traded products reached record levels globally at $39.2 billion, driven by elevated volumes in both major cryptocurrencies. Ethereum stole the spotlight with a record $2.12 billion in inflows, nearly doubling its previous record of $1.2 billion and bringing 2025 inflows to $6.2 billion, exceeding the entire 2024 total. Source: CoinShares The past 13 weeks of inflows now represent 23% of Ethereum’s total assets under management. Bitcoin attracted $2.2 billion in inflows, down from last week’s $2.7 billion, while ETP trading volumes comprised 55% of total Bitcoin exchange volume. Notably, the United States dominated regional flows with $4.36 billion in inflows, while Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Australia recorded modest positive flows. Source: CoinShares The massive capital influx coincides with Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act and his sharing of the “greatest Bitcoin explanation of all time” video , creating perfect storm conditions for continued institutional adoption. In fact, over 273 companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, doubling from 124 companies since June 5. Ethereum Breaks Multiple Records as Institutional Interest Surges Ethereum’s $2.12 billion weekly inflow smashed all previous records, with the 13-week cumulative total representing an unprecedented 23% of the cryptocurrency’s assets under management. This compares favorably to Bitcoin’s 9.8% inflow-to-AUM ratio over the same period. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $2.18 billion in weekly net inflows from July 14 to 18, setting a new all-time high and marking eight consecutive days of positive flows. Source: SoSoValue BlackRock’s ETHA led the charge with substantial institutional adoption, while Fidelity and Grayscale products contributed to the broad-based demand. The surge positions Ethereum ETFs as serious competitors to Bitcoin products in terms of institutional appeal, especially as Bitcoin dominance is decreasing. Source: CoinMarketCap Weekly trading volumes doubled year-to-date averages, with global ETP turnover hitting record levels as institutional and retail investors pile into regulated Ethereum exposure. Solana, XRP, and Sui also benefited from the altcoin momentum, recording inflows of $39 million, $36 million, and $9.3 million, respectively. Notably, BlackRock reported $14.1 billion in digital asset net inflows for Q2 2025 , pushing the firm’s crypto assets under management to $79.6 billion. Digital assets contributed $14 billion of BlackRock’s $85 billion total ETF inflows during the quarter, establishing crypto as one of the fastest-growing product categories. Corporate Treasury Adoption Accelerates Amid Regulatory Clarity According to Reuters , public companies worldwide have increased their Bitcoin holdings by 120% since July 2024, now controlling just over 859,000 Bitcoin, representing 4% of the total 21 million supply. The corporate treasury trend has gained momentum following regulatory clarity from the GENIUS Act and favorable legislative developments. Reuters reports also show that less than 5% of spot Bitcoin ETF assets are held by long-term institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments, with 10-15% owned by hedge funds or wealth management firms. The bulk of ETF ownership remains retail-driven, indicating substantial room for institutional growth as the adoption of ETFs matures. Source: BitcoinTreasuries MicroStrategy continues to lead corporate Bitcoin adoption with over 600,000 BTC, while companies like Japan’s Metaplanet have recently purchased $93 million worth to become the fifth-largest corporate holder. Similarly, France’s Blockchain Group and the UK’s Smarter Web Company also made new treasury allocations worth $12.5 million and $24.3 million, respectively. The correlation between retail crypto ETF purchases and price rallies has intensified, with Vanda Research data showing heavy retail buying during Trump’s election victory and the recent legislative breakthrough. Source: Reuters Corporate treasury companies have emerged as bigger demand drivers than traditional institutional investors. Bloomberg ETF analysts assign a 95% probability to the SEC approval of spot Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs this year, up from 90% previously amid growing institutional product optimism. A crypto index ETF tracking multiple assets could gain approval as early as this week, adding more to the possibilities of a parabolic rally driven by massive institutional interests. Regionally, most of these inflows are expected to come from the United States, as the CoinShare report indicates that flows were concentrated heavily there, with $4.36 billion in inflows last week. In comparison, Germany experienced $15.5 million in outflows, and Brazil also saw $28.1 million in outflows.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1969+1.02%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008106-0.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.16263-0.17%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
SUI
SUI$3.7149-2.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/21 18:36

Trending News

More

LTO price eyes rebound as deviation trap forms at key support zone

The â€œancient whale who has been dormant for 14.5 years and held 3963 BTCâ€� sold another 180 BTC

Puffer Finance Announces Puffer UniFi AVS Upgrade, Delivering Millisecond-Sensitive Transactions

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

White House crypto report a mixed bag for Bitcoin advocates