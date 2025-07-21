MEXC Exchange
23 whales and institutions have bought more than 680,000 ETH this month
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain statistics, on-chain data showed that since July 1, about 23 whales or institutions have cumulatively purchased 681,103 ETH, worth about US$2.57
$0.10006
+0.01%
ETH
$3,765.82
-0.79%
PANews
2025/07/21 18:26
Sequans buys 1,264 more bitcoins for $150 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Sequans purchased 1,264 bitcoins for US$150 million, and its total bitcoin holdings have now reached 2,317.
$0.10006
+0.01%
NOW
$0.00767
+9.72%
PANews
2025/07/21 18:12
Merlin Chain releases Merlin 2.0 - “Hold, Earn, Invest” to reshape BTC
PANews reported on July 21 that Merlin Chain announced the new Merlin 2.0, proposing the development direction of "Reinvent Bitcoin: Hold, Earn, Invest", and is committed to expanding Bitcoin from
BTC
$117,560.95
-0.06%
INVEST
$0.0006462
+321.80%
HOLD
$0.00007167
+33.21%
PANews
2025/07/21 18:07
Could SPY Be the Hidden Gem of 2025? What Ongoing Million-Dollar Presale Says About SpacePay
The crypto world is full of noise, with new tokens popping up every week and promising 100x returns. However, every now and then, something more subtle catches attention and ends up being the real deal. Right now, SpacePay is showing signs it could be the hidden gem investors don’t want to miss. Without much hype.. The post Could SPY Be the Hidden Gem of 2025? What Ongoing Million-Dollar Presale Says About SpacePay appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
$0.10006
+0.01%
DON
$0.000668
-1.47%
T
$0.01762
+1.61%
HYPE
$42.81
--%
NOW
$0.00767
+9.72%
99Bitcoins
2025/07/21 18:05
Bitcoin is not just an asset, it is infrastructure
Author: Blockchain Knight Institutional investors no longer question the legitimacy of Bitcoin. With spot ETF assets exceeding $50 billion and companies starting to issue convertible bonds linked to Bitcoin, the
NOT
$0.002108
+8.38%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
+0.06%
PANews
2025/07/21 18:00
Blockchain compliance tools can slash TradFi costs — Chainlink co-founder
Institutional investors will increasingly adopt blockchain-based compliance solutions and tokenized RWAs, Chainlink’s co-founder Sergey Nazarov told Cointelegraph.
PANews
2025/07/21 17:57
Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory releases ultra-large-scale cross-domain mixed training technology solution
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Xinhua Finance, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory released DeepLink ultra-large-scale cross-domain mixed training technology solutions, which supports cross-domain long-term stable mixed training of
CROSS
$0.31616
+2.33%
PANews
2025/07/21 17:57
SEC explores Ethereum token standard for compliant securities
ERC-3643 Association president Dennis O’Connell told Cointelegraph the SEC showed “a noticeable shift in tone” and openness to blockchain standards.
TOKEN
$0.01678
+3.26%
PANews
2025/07/21 17:40
Two institutional addresses sold 25.5 billion PUMPs in one week and made a profit of nearly 40 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Ember, two addresses that participated in the institutional private placement of pump.fun recently made a total profit of $ 39.65 million in
PUMP
$0.00281
+6.47%
FUN
$0.011134
-7.34%
PANews
2025/07/21 17:37
Dynamix to merge with cryptocurrency firm to form Ether Machine
PANews reported on July 21 that according to the Wall Street Journal, blank check company Dynamix is preparing to merge with another entity to form a new company, Ether Machine.
FORM
$3.8562
+1.23%
PANews
2025/07/21 17:33
