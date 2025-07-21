2025-08-01 Friday

Thailand SEC proposes relaxing rules for testing crypto ICO investors

PANews reported on July 21 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) proposed to relax the knowledge testing requirements for retail crypto investors, allowing investors who have passed
PANews2025/07/21 16:03
Solana's market value surpasses Vanguard Group, and its global asset market value ranking rises to 214th

PANews reported on July 21 that according to 8marketcap data, Solana (SOL)'s market value exceeded US$102.63 billion, surpassing The Vanguard Group and ranking 214th in global asset market value.
Indian listed company Jetking approves private placement of 460,000 shares to expand Bitcoin operations

PANews reported on July 21 that the board of directors of Indian listed company Jetking has approved a private placement of additional shares to further expand Bitcoin reserve operations. The
A user lost $1.23 million in NFTs due to phishing transactions

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a user lost $1.23 million worth of Uniswap V3 Position NFTs by signing a phishing transaction. Subsequently, these NFTs
A smart fund shorted altcoins and suffered a floating loss of more than $12.48 million, of which XRP lost as much as $9 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Aunt Ai's analysis, a smart fund that used $2.82 million to leverage 14.81 million USDDe earnings recently suffered a floating loss due
A whale deposited $5 million in HyperLiquid and opened multiple leveraged short positions including DOGE and FARTCOIN

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $5 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened multiple leveraged short positions, including SOL (20x
Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing to adopt invite-only approach: report

The regulatory watchdog in charge of the framework will employ a thorough, exclusive vetting process for potential issuers. According to local reports on July 20, the incoming stablecoin licensing regime under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will not be…
PEPE vs. DOGE vs. Pepeto: Which crypto is set to have a better bull run?

Dogecoin surges while Pepeto rises with a mission, two memecoins driving 2025’s biggest crypto buzz. #sponsored
zkBTC bridge mainnet goes live, unlocking Bitcoin cross-chain liquidity

Lightec’s zkBTC bridge goes live on mainnet, marking a new phase for Bitcoin as it enters the cross-chain liquidity era. The zkBTC Bridge has officially launched on mainnet, marking a major milestone for the Lightec team after more than two…
UK weighs £5 billion Bitcoin sell-off to help plug budget gap

The UK government is reportedly considering plans to sell off over £5 billion worth of seized Bitcoin in a move that could potentially help address a growing budget deficit. A recent report from The Telegraph disclosed that the Home Office…
