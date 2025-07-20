MEXC Exchange
Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders
Altcoins are rallying in response to XRP all-time high on Friday. The altcoin hit a peak above $3.66, before retracing to $3.42 at the time of writing. Altcoins in the top 50 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization eye higher returns in July 2025.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 05:37
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network
Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance last week as Bitcoin jumped to a record high and their market capitalization hit the $4 trillion milestone.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:59
US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency. She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress. The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:10
Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto
Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 01:34
Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows
A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 00:15
The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the
PANews
2025/07/20 23:38
Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai
PANews reported on July 20 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO Christoffer De Geer published an article on the X platform, revealing that he needed to remit money to Sweden when
PANews
2025/07/20 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 207 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 20 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $207 million, of which $158 million
PANews
2025/07/20 23:30
Ethena ignites: ENA doubles as whales pile in, yields top 10%
Ethena token soared to a high of $0.4617, up by 110% from its lowest level this year. This surge, which happened in a high-volume environment, pushed its market capitalization to nearly $3 billion.
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 23:30
British media: London Stock Exchange Group considers launching 24-hour trading
PANews reported on July 20 that the Financial Times reported that the London Stock Exchange Group is considering whether to launch 24-hour trading. Due to the growing demand from small
PANews
2025/07/20 23:19
