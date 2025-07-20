MEXC Exchange
Ethereum rose to its highest level since December last year, and more than 75,000 cryptocurrency positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours
PANews reported on July 20 that after Bitcoin surged, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies also began to surge. As of press time, Ethereum rose above $3,760 per coin, the first time
$0.09997
-0.36%
ROSE
$0.02561
-3.06%
PANews
2025/07/20 23:04
Embedding human rights into crypto isn’t optional, it’s foundational
Embedding human rights into crypto systems is a necessity. Self-custody, privacy-by-default, and censorship-resistant personhood must be core design principles for any technology. The future of digital freedom depends on it.
CORE
$0.5159
-2.73%
T
$0.01762
+1.61%
FREEDOM
$0.00000005318
-0.83%
FUTURE
$0.11692
-2.03%
PANews
2025/07/20 23:02
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Powell keeps interest rates too high, August 1 is the deadline for imposing tariffs
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that Powell kept interest rates too high. August 1 is the deadline for imposing tariffs. Small
U
$0.0109
-1.89%
PANews
2025/07/20 22:53
Realistic ADA price prediction 2030: Will Cardano hit $10 or fall short?
Cardano has recently made some waves — in the past 24 hours, it briefly hit around $0.87 (as of July 20, 2025). It’s been a while since ADA climbed that high — the last time was back in May when…
WAVES
$1.0444
-0.56%
MAY
$0.0532
-1.33%
ADA
$0.754
-2.29%
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 22:51
British media says stablecoins are fraught with risks and may provide an opportunity for money laundering
PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump signed the Stablecoin Regulatory Act on the 18th. This is the first stablecoin legislation in the
ACT
$0.0405
-3.47%
MAY
$0.0532
-1.33%
TRUMP
$9.15
-1.73%
PANews
2025/07/20 22:30
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Strategy by 21,499 shares in the second quarter of this year
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Barron's, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, disclosed in a document
SECOND
$0.0000136
-41.37%
PANews
2025/07/20 21:46
A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago
According to PANews on July 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$3,715.
ETH
$3,763.89
-0.87%
PANews
2025/07/20 21:39
Ethena Points Ranking TOP1 Whale holds 839.5 billion Ethena points and can obtain about 21.94 million ENA, worth about 10.675 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 20 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the top whale in the Ethena points ranking bought nearly 450 million sUSDe YT
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1292
-0.92%
ENA
$0.6037
+5.78%
PANews
2025/07/20 21:35
Analysis: Every 10,000 BTC added to ETF holdings can push up the average price by 1.8%, and may rise to $150,000 in October
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Decrypt, research firm Cooper Research released a report stating that as a large amount of investor funds poured into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds,
BTC
$117,568.73
-0.06%
MAY
$0.0532
-1.33%
PUSH
$0.0379
-0.36%
PANews
2025/07/20 20:53
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week
PANews reported on July 20 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. He wrote: “
MAY
$0.0532
-1.33%
PANews
2025/07/20 20:17
