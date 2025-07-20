MEXC Exchange
Data: AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which AVAIL unlocks about $18.9 million
PANews reported on July 20 that Token Unlocks data showed that AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week
AVAIL
ALT
TOKEN
PANews
2025/07/20 20:04
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: The SAR Government has positioned artificial intelligence as a key industry
PANews reported on July 20 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, which lasted
PANews
2025/07/20 20:01
Experts say ‘just a starting point’ as Crypto Week ends on a high note
The GENIUS Act marks a turning point for crypto regulation, but experts say true integration with finance and identity systems is only beginning.
PANews
2025/07/20 19:05
Hong Pizheng, Director of the Hong Kong Gold Association: Stablecoins should not be the object of speculation, but a long-term battle
PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Hong Pi-cheng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Financial Development Council, recently hosted an annual report press conference
PANews
2025/07/20 18:25
VanEck and other institutions urged the US SEC to approve Ethereum ETF pledge applications on a "first-in, first-out" basis, and were unwilling to be approved in batches with BlackRock
PANews reported on July 20 that according to DL News, BlackRock's move this week to add a pledge option to its iShares Ethereum Trust has reignited discussions about the U.S.
PANews
2025/07/20 18:16
James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE long order
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE
PANews
2025/07/20 17:14
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: The U.S. dollar will soon be on the blockchain, and the GENIUS Act will consolidate the dollar's position as a global reserve currency for generations to come
PANews reported on July 20 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said in an article on the X platform that blockchain technology will power the next generation of payments, and the
PANews
2025/07/20 17:10
AguilaTrades closed its short positions of 6,832 ETH and 1,134 BTC 1 hour ago, with a loss of $1.1 million
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades closed his short positions of 6,832 ETH (US$25.15 million) and 1,134 BTC (US$134 million) 1 hour ago,
PANews
2025/07/20 17:07
Circle executive: The GENIUS Act prevents large tech companies and banks from dominating the stablecoin market
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle Chief Strategy Officer Dante Disparte said in the Unchained podcast that the GENIUS Act contains a little-known provision aimed at
PANews
2025/07/20 16:35
Detailed explanation of the stability of the Fed chairman's position: It is not easy for Trump to replace Powell
Written by: Dong Jing Source: Wall Street Journal Although Trump has been criticizing Powell for not cutting interest rates and has expressed the possibility of replacing the Fed chairman, it
PANews
2025/07/20 16:30
