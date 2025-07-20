MEXC Exchange
A whale in a certain band liquidated 5578 ETH, making a profit of about 228,000 US dollars
PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x54d cleared 5,578 ETH worth $20.21 million, with a purchase cost of $3,583 and an average selling price
ETH
$3,764.25
-0.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 15:43
World War III threatens Bitcoin mining infrastructure | Opinion
As geopolitical tensions rise, Bitcoin mining firms may need to consider contingency plans to maintain network stability.
MAY
$0.0532
-1.33%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 15:42
GENIUS Act blocks Big Tech, banks from dominating stablecoins: Circle exec
Circle’s Dante Disparte says the GENIUS Act ensures tech giants and banks can’t dominate the stablecoin market without facing strict structural and regulatory hurdles.
ACT
$0.0405
-3.61%
T
$0.01765
+1.67%
GIANTS
$0.000386
-3.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 15:38
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6243.18 BTC
According to PANews on July 20, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,243.18, with a total
BTC
$117,632.96
-0.03%
EL
$0.005147
-0.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 14:45
Charles Hoskinson says audit report ‘shaping up’ for August release
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says he will read the full audit report over a livestream when it is released next month.
CHARLES
$0.0002117
-21.73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 14:40
A whale hoarded another 5,599 ETH through Galaxy Digital, and accumulated a total of 11,147 ETH in the past day
PANews reported on July 20 that according to The Data Nerd, 4 hours ago, the new whale 0x3dF accumulated another 5,599 ETH (about 20.08 million US dollars) through Galaxy Digital.
ETH
$3,764.25
-0.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 13:08
A whale closed his ETH position an hour ago and made a profit of $1.7 million. In the past four days, all of his six ETH long transactions were profitable.
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd5ff closed his ETH long position an hour ago, locking in another $1.7 million in profits. In the past
SIX
$0.02087
+0.09%
ETH
$3,764.25
-0.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 13:05
US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender said that the demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars.
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 12:16
Hacker who stole over $300 million from Coinbase users accumulated 649.62 ETH 9 hours ago
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker who stole more than 300 million US dollars from Coinbase users purchased another 649.62 ETH (2.31 million US
MORE
$0.09987
-0.50%
ETH
$3,764.25
-0.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 11:46
Source: U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont urged Trump not to remove Fed Chairman Powell
PANews reported on July 20 that according to CCTV News, the reporter learned on the 19th that an informed source said that US Treasury Secretary Benson recently privately advised US
NOT
$0.002112
+8.41%
U
$0.01091
-1.88%
TRUMP
$9.151
-1.89%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 10:35
