Analysis: This week, some on-chain addresses hoarded 391,000 ETH, worth about $1.4 billion

PANews reported on July 20 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the price of ETH rose from $3,000 to $3,600 this week due to the massive net inflow
PANews2025/07/20 10:07
The whale who once used BTC to cross-chain to exchange 46.05 million US dollars of ETH bought 649.62 ETH again

PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who once used BTC to cross-chain to exchange 46.05 million USD of ETH" continued to increase his position
PANews2025/07/20 10:00
US Congressman warns against GENIUS Act, calling it a CBDC Trojan Horse

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the GENIUS Stablecoin Act opened a "backdoor" for the government to create a central
PANews2025/07/20 09:18
Shanghai announced a cross-border illegal exchange case involving stablecoins, involving a total amount of 6.5 billion yuan

PANews reported on July 20 that the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court announced on July 16 a case of illegal exchange of virtual currency that was sentenced in March
PANews2025/07/20 09:04
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 29% month-on-month to US$159.6 million, and Pudgy Penguins transaction volume increased by 247.32%.

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 29% in the past week to $159.6 million. Market participation has
PANews2025/07/20 08:53
A whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH in the past day, worth about $169 million

PANews reported on July 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a certain whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH (US$169 million) through FalconX in the past day, with
PANews2025/07/20 08:33
UK plans to sell seized Bitcoin to fill fiscal gap, sales could reach $7 billion

PANews reported on July 20 that the British Home Office is working with the police to sell a batch of seized cryptocurrencies to fill the financial gap, according to the
PANews2025/07/20 08:12
US Lawmaker sounds alarm on GENIUS bill, says it&#039;s a CBDC Trojan Horse

The line between a central bank digital currency and a centrally-managed, government-regulated stablecoin is thin, critics argue.
PANews2025/07/20 06:16
Shiba vs Dogecoin vs Pepeto forecast: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have a better bull run?

Dogecoin jumps 10% to $0.2360 as Pepeto gains buzz with its inclusive memecoin exchange and mission of unity. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/20 03:58
NFT sales jump 29% to $159.6m, Pudgy Penguins surges 247%

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are roaring back to life alongside crypto’s bull run, with soaring sales, surging participation, and million-dollar JPEGs reentering the chat. Weekly NFT sales jumped 29% to $159.6 million as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to…
Crypto.news2025/07/20 03:41

