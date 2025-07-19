MEXC Exchange
Crypto VC funding: Plasma raises $50m, Spiko bags $22m
The week of July 13-19, 2025, witnessed a total of $170.3 million in venture capital raised across 10 diverse projects.
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 02:00
After turning $20k into $8m on Solana, traders shift to crypto projected to jump 8000%
Traders who made $8m from SOL shift to LILPEPE, eyes 8000% gains. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:56
XRP vs Solana vs Pepeto: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have better bull run?
XRP seeks a comeback, while Pepeto unites memecoins through real utility. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:42
Adam Back helped build Bitcoin’s foundations — now he’s taking BSTR to Nasdaq
Backed by Adam Back and built around a Bitcoin-per-share model, BSTR is set to enter the public markets through a Cantor Fitzgerald-led SPAC. A $3.5 billion bet on Bitcoin On Jul. 17, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Reserve (BSTR) announced plans to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:22
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 311 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 19 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $311 million, of which $72.703 million
PANews
2025/07/19 23:30
A whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs to FalconX 2 hours ago, worth $17.67 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs worth 17.67 million US dollars into FalconX 2 hours ago. Previously, the whale spent
PANews
2025/07/19 23:27
A certain whale's PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN triple leveraged long orders all fell into losses, with a floating loss of more than 3.77 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the situation of a certain whale's 3x leveraged PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN long orders is not optimistic. Both are currently in
PANews
2025/07/19 23:11
Crypto rules for mortgages must reflect self-custody reality
The FHFA directive on crypto in mortgage risk assessments risks excluding self-custodied assets, potentially increasing counterparty risk for homebuyers.
PANews
2025/07/19 23:01
Viewpoint: China already has some form of "quasi-stablecoin" assets, so there is no need to "myth" or "superstitious" about stablecoins
PANews July 19 news, according to Caixin.com, Guan Tao, global chief economist of BOC Securities, said at a recent online seminar of the China Macroeconomic Forum (CMF) that the US
PANews
2025/07/19 22:52
Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Project X is the first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange on HyperEVM. At the time of writing, the project is running a points program for providing liquidity, trading, and inviting friends. There is no information about raised investments, but many founders of well-known projects are following the project. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/19 22:32
